Voltaiq Announces Series of Strategic Hires to Accelerate Electrification Across Battery-Enabled Industries

BERKELEY, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltaiq, the leader in Enterprise Battery Intelligence™ (EBI) software, today announced it has made three strategic additions to its team in recent months, including John Twerdok, Vice President of Sales, Hemanga Nath, Vice President of Engineering and Mallory Sass, Director of Marketing. These strategic hires will accelerate the company's long-term profitable revenue growth strategies and drive global commercial and product strategy, further advancing innovation among the world's battery-enabled industries and allowing organizations to accelerate advances in electrification faster and smarter.

"The 'electrify everything' revolution is here. Every industry vertical needs the deep understanding of battery behavior across the entire product lifecycle that Voltaiq's software uniquely provides. Our platform equips enterprises with the ability to optimize program performance and cost efficiency while ensuring product safety," said Tal Sholklapper, Voltaiq Co-Founder and CEO. "We pride ourselves in being pioneers in the EBI market segment and are confident that Voltaiq will continue to influence and lead through our new strategic hires."

John Twerdok, Vice President of Sales at Voltaiq, joins the organization on the heels of several successful leadership positions, including his most recent role with Ansys Inc, where he was Director of Acquisitions & GTM Partnerships. In this role, he managed global sales operations for acquisitions totaling more than $2B. With over 25 years of experience in the engineering software business, John has successfully managed global sales programs — developing enterprise accounts, managing worldwide channel partners and developing complementary software partner programs. John holds a B.S and M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Union College in Schenectady, NY. He is a founding member of the Technology Network Alliance which is a global consortium of computer-aided engineering experts.

Hemanga Nath, Vice President of Engineering at Voltaiq, was previously CTO and Senior Vice President of Engineering at YouTech, and before that held engineering leadership roles at Apple and Niku. He joins Voltaiq to help strengthen the Voltaiq EBI platform and to develop systems that analyze massive amounts of data from across battery product lifecycles and automatically surface relevant insights.

"As Voltaiq continues to innovate and deliver on the industry's only Enterprise Battery Intelligence platform, Hemanga will bring a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience to the organization as we continue to provide leading battery data insights," said Eli Leland, Voltaiq Co-Founder and CTO.

Mallory Sass, Director of Marketing at Voltaiq, brings more than 10 years of experience in the renewable energy industry to her new role, including tenures with Bloom Energy, Greensmith Energy Management Systems and Nexant. Mallory will support the organization in building and executing strategic commercial strategies to grow the Voltaiq brand and work closely with the sales organization to evangelize the industry's only EBI software platform, driving pipeline growth along the way.

"Organizations must fundamentally change how they think and approach their battery-powered products — from qualifying, purchasing, producing, operating, and servicing," said Sholklapper. "With John and Mallory, Voltaiq is well positioned commercially as a leader in EBI across all electrified industries, bringing to the table the deep expertise and requisite infrastructure to get the job done and facilitate this exciting transformation of electrification."

These additions to the executive team follows the recent expansion of the new Advisory Board which includes cross-industry and global representation that will fuel battery and electrification innovation around the world.

About Voltaiq

Voltaiq is the industry's first Enterprise Battery Intelligence (EBI) platform — empowering organizations to make the most of their battery data. The EBI platform is the only purpose-built, fully automated software solution that systematically gathers and mines troves of battery data for insights—providing a window into real-time battery function and a detailed vision of future performance and behavior. Industry leaders rely on Voltaiq: from consumer electronics, transportation, grid-scale energy storage and medical devices, to the battery cells themselves. For more information, please visit www.voltaiq.com .

