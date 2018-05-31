Voltaiq Raises $6.6 Million in Oversubscribed Series A Funding Round

The funding will enable Voltaiq to accelerate the roll out of its Battery Intelligence™ software platform. This platform provides data management, advanced analytics, and visualization solutions to companies that utilize batteries to power their products. Automakers, consumer electronics, and energy storage companies use Voltaiq to accelerate product development, improve performance, and ensure long-term safety and reliability of their batteries.

"From smartphones to electric vehicles, batteries are the future, but they remain high cost and temperamental for product developers and manufacturers," said Tal Sholklapper, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Voltaiq. "Our software enables companies to rapidly perform the complex analytics needed to help ensure the most robust battery systems possible. We enhance engineering productivity while helping deliver stability, performance, and safety in battery systems."

"Batteries are often the most expensive component of electronics and electric vehicles, and proper analytics is essential to the development process," said Simin Zhou, Managing Director of UL Ventures, a unit of UL (Underwriters Laboratories). "At UL we have a major focus on battery safety, testing, and certification, and we believe that Voltaiq can make an important contribution to the ecosystem of battery systems developers globally."

"Energy storage is being integrated with utility solar projects across the SJF solar portfolio," said Dave Kirkpatrick, Managing Director of SJF Ventures. "With rapid battery price declines, we will see even more installed on the grid, in vehicles, and in devices. For all of these applications, Voltaiq's software is helping engineers to improve safety and reliability while reducing cost."

"Voltaiq was founded by battery engineers who recognized the need for advanced battery analytics in their own work," said David Michael, Managing Partner with Anzu Partners. "We were delighted to lead the Series A round, and gratified that we were joined by other value-added investors, including Bee Partners, SJF Ventures, and UL Ventures."

For more information about Voltaiq, please visit https://www.voltaiq.com/

About Voltaiq

Voltaiq is the industry leader in advanced battery analytics solutions for the grid storage, electric vehicle, and consumer electronics market segments. Fortune 500 companies, major universities, and leading-edge battery companies trust Voltaiq to provide a comprehensive and transparent view of all their battery data across the product lifecycle. The company's real-time analytics platform provides actionable insights that measurably reduce product development time, create more robust products, and mitigate product risk. For more information, please visit www.voltaiq.com.

CONTACT

Rob Haralson for Voltaiq

(202) 251-3322, rhh@anzupartners.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voltaiq-raises-6-6-million-in-oversubscribed-series-a-funding-round-300657099.html

SOURCE Anzu Partners

Related Links

http://www.voltaiq.com

