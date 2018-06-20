Voltaiq Selected by Mobile Power Solutions to Enhance Battery Design, Testing, and Prototyping Capabilities

Many Fortune 100 companies rely on MPS to provide vital battery R&D and pack design validation for their automotive, grid, and consumer electronics products. To help their customers achieve their time-to-market targets, it was essential for MPS engineers to have rapid access to clean, correlated battery data. Typical development flows require significant, time-consuming efforts to collect and prepare data for analysis. Industry estimates indicate that up to 80% of the effort involved in any complex analysis is spent performing data extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL). Voltaiq Core dramatically reduces ETL effort with a software platform that automatically collects, cleans and correlates battery data from any tester, and makes it ready for analysis within minutes, freeing up precious and limited engineering resources to focus on battery development, not being a data custodian.

"As a strategic partner in battery certification, validation, and pack design for many Fortune 100 companies, it is essential that we provide best-in-class capabilities for every service we provide" said Chuck Weitzel, President of Mobile Power Solutions. "Our engineers are world-class when it comes to battery design and manufacturing. Voltaiq's solutions are taking us to the next level by providing an automated, comprehensive approach to managing and analyzing all of our battery data so that we can provide the best battery implementation that meets our customers' time-to-market window."

"We are delighted to work with Mobile Power Solutions and help them transform their battery data into strategic advantage", said Evan Sanders, VP of Global Sales at Voltaiq. "As battery-powered systems become more pervasive, ensuring the robustness of the battery design is becoming a critical factor for MPS and their customers. Voltaiq is committed to providing battery OEMs, integrators and operators with a powerful and easy-to-use software platform that enables maximum design exploration and validation in the development and testing process to ensure the highest performance and reliability in the final product."

About Voltaiq

Voltaiq is the industry leader in advanced battery analytics solutions for the grid storage, electric vehicle, and consumer electronics market segments. Fortune 500 companies, major universities and leading-edge battery companies trust Voltaiq to provide a comprehensive and transparent view of all their battery data across the product lifecycle. The company's real-time analytics platform provides actionable insights that measurably reduce product development time, create more robust products and mitigate product risk. For more information, please visit voltaiq.com.

About Mobile Power Solutions

With years of proven, experience in the field, Mobile Power Solutions (MPS) is trusted by major electronic OEMs for a broad range of battery assembly, testing and analysis that meets specific, exacting specifications. Our services include safety and performance testing, research and design assistance and prototyping and low-volume assembly. Our concept-to-launch expertise enables us to be an extension of our customers' engineering team. For more information, please visit mobilepowersolutions.com.

