Voltaire Cycles® Franchises Opens Doors in Denver CO

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltaire Cycles® Franchises announces the opening of its 3rd retail store in Highlands Ranch, Colorado – a suburb of Denver Colorado. Voltaire Cycles Franchises is an electric vehicle (EV) retailer specializing in e-bikes, e-scooters, e-trikes, special needs EVs, e-skateboards. The new store is located at 9579 S. University Blvd. Suite #170, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126. Franchise owners Todd and Lori Logan decided upon opening a Voltaire Cycles® in Colorado because they've been watching riders of all ages and abilities entering the trail network that circles Denver Metro. Many of their friends are now commuting to work or to school on an e-bike or e-scooter. "Denver metro is one of the hottest markets for eco-friendly solutions to living and commuting," says Lori Logan.

Voltaire Cycles® Franchises is the first national retailer focused exclusively on the expansive market of personal EVs powered by lithium-ion batteries. Unlike a bike shop which may have a few e-bikes co-mingling with conventional bicycles and gear, a Voltaire Cycles store features the complete e-mobility product collection including all makes and models of EVs, replacement parts, batteries, gear, and a full-service technical support department. "It's the diversity of riding options that make a Voltaire Cycles franchise store so unique," says James Gilson, a co-founder of the franchise brand. "People are attracted to certain rides just like they are to certain types of cars."

"We are at the precipice of a major shift in how we think about transit and personal mobility," says CEO and co-founder Derek Mithaug. "Before e-bikes, there were essentially 3 options for people to travel short distances; walk, drive your own vehicle, or catch a ride on public transit or taxi." The recent introduction of light electric vehicles is opening pathways for new riders to pursue better paying jobs in higher rent districts without having to make a substantial time commitment to public transit.

E-mobility pioneers and global leaders such as Yamaha, Boosted, Bulls, BH, Glion, Evolve, One Wheel, and Magnum are trying to keep up with demand. According to NPD – an industry research data firm – e-bike sales in the U.S. skyrocketed to 78% over the previous year's sales. This data does not account for the recent surge in E-Scooter share programs which have introduced many more people to the advantages of riding an EV. With so many riders hopping on and off personal EVs, it's inevitable that some will pursue ownership.

"After experiencing a ride or two on one of the scooter share programs, it's natural for customers to begin investigating the costs of ownership," says Mithaug. "The vehicles designed for public share programs are built like tanks to withstand the abuses of riders and weather. The e-bikes and scooters designed for consumer ownership have far better components, superior ergonomics, and far better battery range. An e-bike with a Brose mid-drive motor and a 700wh battery pack can achieve 100 miles on a single charge."

A Grand Opening Sales Event is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the new Voltaire Cycles® of Highlands Ranch location. The store is designed entirely like an early 19th century motorcycle dealership. "Our goal is to give Colorado riders the very best technology by the leading brands in e-mobility – and delivering the type of support you'd expect for a developing industry around new battery technology," says Todd Logan. The store is currently open for pre-season test-riding, rentals, sales, and service repairs. Visitors are encouraged to sign-up for the company's event list at www.voltairecyclesco.com.

Entrepreneurs eager to enter the e-mobility industry can learn about Voltaire Cycles Franchise on its corporate website: www.voltairefranchises.com. The company offers multiple retail and online sales opportunities that provide new franchise owners exclusive territory rights for multi-brand representation and large catalog of vehicles and products. A new store can be opened in as little as 13 weeks with nearly limitless potential in fleet sales and leasing to police departments, park and recreation departments, hotel and resort excursions, rentals, and direct sales.

