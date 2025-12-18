Voltaire Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Technology Partner Program

Partnership includes the creation of an Accelerator to transform P&C claims correspondence with AI-powered letter generation

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltaire, a new leader in AI-powered claims correspondence for P&C insurers, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Technology Partner at the Growth level.

The partnership includes the development of an Accelerator for Guidewire ClaimCenter that will enable insurers to generate accurate, defensible claims correspondence in seconds, directly within Guidewire.

Voltaire's AI platform addresses critical challenges in claims correspondence, where manual processes and legacy tools create significant operational inefficiencies, compliance risks, and customer satisfaction issues. Voltaire generates denial letters, reservation of rights letters, and other critical claims correspondence in as little as 30 seconds, citing accurate policy language and supporting regulatory compliance.

The Voltaire Accelerator for ClaimCenter provides Guidewire customers with:

Dramatic efficiency gains : Generate complete, accurate claims letters in 30 seconds versus 30 minutes to 2 hours or more manually

: Generate complete, accurate claims letters in 30 seconds versus 30 minutes to 2 hours or more manually Reduced E&O exposure : Eliminate copy-paste errors and ensure correct policy language citation with AI-powered accuracy

: Eliminate copy-paste errors and ensure correct policy language citation with AI-powered accuracy Improved adjuster satisfaction : Free adjusters from repetitive documentation tasks to focus on complex claim evaluation and customer interaction

: Free adjusters from repetitive documentation tasks to focus on complex claim evaluation and customer interaction CAT readiness : Enable newly onboarded adjusters to generate QA-passing letters on Day 1

: Enable newly onboarded adjusters to generate QA-passing letters on Day 1 Exceptional ROI: The business case for Voltaire illustrates up to 200% annual ROI through labor savings, reduced litigation, and other areas.

"Guidewire stands out for its market leadership and commitment to innovation, making them the ideal partner," said Yo Sub Kwon, CEO of Voltaire. "By integrating directly with ClaimCenter, we're taking additional steps to eliminate friction in claims correspondence workflows. Our partnership with Guidewire will enable insurers to deploy cutting-edge AI capabilities without disrupting their existing workflows or requiring extensive IT resources."

Voltaire can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

About Voltaire

Voltaire is a lightweight, high-impact AI claim letter tool made by claims professionals. Working with carriers, TPAs, and independent adjusting firms, Voltaire helps P&C insurers reduce costs, avoid litigation, and improve employee satisfaction. The platform generates accurate, defensible claims correspondence that correctly cites policy language, handles complex endorsements and amendments, and ensures regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions. Learn more at https://voltaire.claims/.

