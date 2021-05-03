Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel Empowers Early Morning Risers Living with Osteoarthritis

WARREN, N.J., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK Consumer Healthcare (LSE/NYSE: GSK), the makers of Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel (diclofenac sodium topical gel, 1%) today revealed new data that uncovers a painful truth: for people with osteoarthritis (OA), mornings can be the most difficult part of the day. The study, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Voltaren, found that among 1,000 people with OA surveyed, 67% of Americans reported their joint pain makes it difficult for them to get out of bed in the morning based on their activities from the previous day. This May, national Arthritis Awareness Month, Voltaren is empowering those with joint pain and stiffness to feel the joy of movement and help them take on their day.

After a night of inactivity, aches and pains can be at their worst first thing in the morning. In fact, a painful morning can throw off your entire day, the study shows. Nearly three-quarters of respondents reported that feeling OA pain when they wake up ruins their entire morning, and more than three-quarters of those surveyed reported OA negatively affects them three or more days a week. While 35% described themselves as early birds prior to being diagnosed with OA, only one-quarter are still early risers since learning they have OA.

Joint pain can also impact the livelihoods of people with OA. For the millions of Americans who wake up for work with the sun, OA poses real challenges. The study found that 56% of employed Americans living with OA have shown up late to work because of their pain, and more than half have even had to change their jobs because of it.

"Our research has helped us understand the authentic experience of people with OA, and shows just how difficult mornings can be, especially those who are up and moving very early," said Rishi Mulgund, Pain Portfolio Brand Director at GSK Consumer Healthcare, "As a brand, we want to support people with OA in the mornings, with a topical option that is an alternative to pain relief pills."

Voltaren, the #1 doctor-recommended topical pain relief brand, is the first full prescription strength, clinically-proven nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) gel available over the counter. An alternative to pills, Voltaren is applied directly to the site of pain, delivering powerful arthritis pain relief. It is indicated for the treatment of arthritis pain in the hand, wrist, elbow, foot, ankle or knee. To date, millions of patients around the world have relied on Voltaren as a powerful, well-tolerated and convenient therapeutic alternative for treating arthritis pain.

During Arthritis Awareness Month, Voltaren is proud to feature the stories of real people living with osteoarthritis who wake up and power through early mornings. Stay tuned throughout the month of May for Voltaren's three-part content series, which will air on local and national broadcast and online news outlets, featuring people with OA who refuse to let pain hold them back, and pain relief experts who will offer their advice on how people everywhere can experience the joy of less painful mornings.

About Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel

An alternative to pills, Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel targets pain directly at the source to deliver clinically-proven nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicine for powerful arthritis pain relief with a proven safety profile. For more information, visit https://www.VoltarenGel.com/.

About osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis. OA occurs when the cartilage between joints begins to break down and wear away, resulting in joint pain and stiffness. OA occurs more frequently with age, and the pain can gradually worsen over time. The most common symptoms associated with OA include joint pain, stiffness, and decreased range of motion.

GSK's commitment to pain relief

We are the world leader in pain relief. With a portfolio of (systemic and topical) products to relieve pain, our range brings comfort and ease to millions. World-leading brands including Advil, Panadol and Voltaren; and beloved local brands like Excedrin in the US and Fenbid in China help people manage their symptoms so they can enjoy life to the fullest.

* Methodological Notes

The GSK Voltaren Survey was conducted by OnePoll (www.onepoll.us) throughout the month of April 2021. The survey sampled a random group of 1,000 employed Americans diagnosed with osteoarthritis.

This random double-opt-in survey was conducted by OnePoll – a market research company and corporate member of both the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR) – and adheres to the MRS code of conduct. For more information about OnePoll's research in the media, navigate to their portfolio here.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness. For further information please visit www.gsk.com.

