Voltaren Teams Up with Actress Jennie Garth to Support Caregivers Nationwide

In partnership with the actress and caregiver, the brand kicks off CareWalks, a pledge to caregivers across the country that offers resources and encourages movement through a new video series, a charitable donation and more

WARREN, N.J., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 in 5 Americans provide care to family members or loved ones,1 a task that's inherently connected with physical pain. With many caregivers also dealing with the added challenges of experiencing joint pain, GSK Consumer Healthcare (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announced Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel is partnering with actress and caregiver Jennie Garth for the launch of CareWalks, an initiative dedicated to those who care for others.

Jennie Garth, a Voltaren user herself, stars in the CareWalks video series, speaking with other real-life caregivers with joint pain about their shared experiences and challenges, to help raise awareness for this community nationwide. “Through CareWalks, I have had the opportunity to walk alongside other caregivers and encourage one another to take time for ourselves to get moving,” said Jennie Garth.

Data shows 94% of caregivers nationwide report musculoskeletal pain, 76% report lower back, knee and shoulder pain and 43% report wrist pain. Further, nearly 4 out of 5 Americans (78%) say that pain has affected their ability to provide care.2 To bring caregivers with joint pain from osteoarthritis (OA) to the forefront, Voltaren has introduced CareWalks, a video series (available on the brand's website and social channels) that sheds light on caregivers' stories. The brand will also share resources directly with caregivers via email programs and online engagement, and partner with iHeart Radio to make a charitable donation to Volunteers of America, a nonprofit organization committed to aiding caregivers across the country. Jennie will also be a featured guest on Voltaren's mini-podcast series, CareWalks, created in partnership with iHeart Radio.

"When I heard Voltaren was supporting caregivers, I knew I wanted to be involved," Jennie said. "Through CareWalks, I have had the opportunity to walk alongside other caregivers and encourage one another to take time for ourselves to get moving. So many caregivers, like myself, have arthritis pain, and Voltaren is here to show we're not alone. Voltaren helps me manage my OA pain."

CareWalks encourages movement with less pain, especially for those with OA, the most common type of arthritis. By finding joy in movement, caregivers can get back to connecting to those they love.

"Caregivers work so hard to take care of their friends and family, and making themselves a priority can prove difficult," said Rishi Mulgund, Brand Director, Pain Relief at GSK Consumer Healthcare. "Voltaren is proud to support the 48 million unpaid caregivers in the U.S.,1 highlighting their unique stories and bringing a voice to those who so often get overlooked."

Millions of Americans experience joint pain as a result of their arthritis. As a world leader in arthritis joint pain relief, Voltaren is dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with joint pain due to OA. For powerful arthritis pain relief, Voltaren delivers the triple effect of relieving arthritis pain, reducing stiffness, and improving mobility.

To learn more about Voltaren, access caregiving resources or hear the stories of real-life caregivers that inspired CareWalks, visit www.voltarengel.com.

About Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel

The active ingredient in Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel, diclofenac sodium, is an effective medicine that is clinically proven to relieve joint pain due to arthritis. Voltaren penetrates through the skin at the application site to deliver arthritis pain relief. Voltaren offers consumers who suffer from OA a well-tolerated alternative to oral analgesics. For more information, visit www.VoltarenGel.com.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust, and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory, and wellness.

About osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis. OA occurs when the cartilage between joints begins to break down and wear away, resulting in joint pain and stiffness. OA occurs more frequently with age, and the pain can gradually worsen over time. The most common symptoms associated with OA include joint pain, stiffness, and decreased range of motion.

GSK's commitment to pain relief

We are the world leader in pain relief. With a portfolio of (systemic and topical) products to relieve pain, our range brings comfort and ease to millions. World-leading brands including Advil, Panadol and Voltaren; and beloved local brands like Excedrin in the US and Fenbid in China help people manage their symptoms so they can enjoy life to the fullest.

Important safety information about Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel

Before using the product, consumers should read the Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel Drug Facts Label.

References

AARP and National Alliance for Caregiving. Caregiving in the United States 2020. Washington, DC : AARP. May 2020. https://www.aarp.org/ppi/info-2020/caregiving-in-the-united-states.html Study from researchers at The Ohio State University led by Amy Darragh , PhD, an occupational therapist at Ohio State's School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences. particularly among the estimated 14 million "high-burden" caregivers (defined by the National Alliance for Caregiving and the AARP as people who spend more than 21 hours a week assisting care recipients with activities of daily living).

