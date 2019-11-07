VoltCash Among Best Tech Startups in Miami

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltCash Inc. was named as one of the top 10 best technology startup companies in Miami by The Tech Tribune. The publication rated VoltCash in the top 3 along with CareCloud and Neosis.

"We are honored to be selected as one of the top 10 best startup companies in Miami. The team at VoltCash has diligently been working over the last two years to successfully deploy a secure application to help people with their money and digital inclusion. The hard work and dedication to serving our customers are beginning to pay off as we rapidly expand from Miami to the rest of the U.S. in 2020," said Miguel Bueno, VoltCash's CEO and founder.

With over 60 locations already deployed throughout South Florida, the company is growing at an accelerated rate in terms of consumer adoption and usage of VoltCash's services.

About VoltCash Inc.

VoltCash (https://voltcash.com/), headquartered in Miami, is a technology company that created a unique financial services solution allowing any retailer to participate in the bankarization process of underbanked consumers in the U.S.

For additional information, please contact Cristian G. Balbontin at cbalbontin@voltcash.com or at 1.800.249.3042.

SOURCE VoltCash

Related Links

https://voltcash.com/

