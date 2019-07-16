VoltDB Accelerates Significant Growth Driven by 5G Capabilities

BEDFORD, Mass., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltDB , the enterprise-class database platform that powers real-time intelligent decisions on streaming data, has experienced explosive growth of more than 70 percent in new business in the first half of 2019 versus 2018, while exceeding revenue goals for the previous four quarters. The company's strong momentum is being fueled by growing global demand to meet the real-time data requirements of 5G networks and related 5G enabled solutions. During the last two quarters, VoltDB has seen increased adoption of its smart streaming platform to help enterprise organizations across industries realize the value of smart data processing needs at the edge of 5G networks.

According to a recent benchmark study , VoltDB enables a throughput of more than three million transactions per second with a latency of less than five milliseconds, significantly surpassing the data requirements for 5G systems and those offered by various other leading technologies. With this competitive advantage, VoltDB has also continued to build its client roster in the telecom and finance sectors, including top 10 global OSS/BSS platform providers, top 10 financial services companies, and more than 100 communications service providers.

In April, VoltDB launched V9.0 , the industry's first Smart Stream Processing Architecture to support fast data strategies at the edge. The launch significantly simplifies the data processing architecture by reducing the three disparate functions for ingestion, processing and storage down to a single unified layer, with fully ACID serializable transactions. It also enables organizations to utilize a unified platform instead of various products to meet the demands of smart streaming.

VoltDB also introduced the first 5G edge pricing model to align with the business and technical needs of the data-driven, digital economy. The performance-based pricing model accelerates smart stream processing deployments at the edge of 5G and IoT architectures. It also empowers organizations to quickly deploy VoltDB Smart Stream Processing at the edge in micro data centers, reducing latency and scaling to meet the demands of 5G-powered applications.

"We are excited by the phenomenal market growth. These dynamic changes in the market demonstrate perfectly the underlying rationale for which VoltDB was designed to support. By enabling enterprises to avoid legacy database problems and helping them to capitalize on the value from their streaming data, VoltDB is uniquely meeting 5G market needs for modernization and real-time data processing," said David Flower, CEO of VoltDB. "Organizations know they cannot afford to risk 5G-driven data architecture failures or falling behind their competition. VoltDB simplifies and accelerates the path to 5G, empowering organizations to harness the speed and bandwidth capabilities of the new network and build a new era of applications."

To learn more about VoltDB, visit our website: https://www.voltdb.com/

About VoltDB

VoltDB powers applications that require real-time decisions on streaming data. By immediately connecting insights with action, VoltDB enables a more agile, intelligent and data-driven enterprise. No other fast data platform can fuel applications that require a combination of speed, scale, volume and accuracy. VoltDB was founded by a team of world-class database experts, including Dr. Michael Stonebraker, winner of the ACM Turing award.

