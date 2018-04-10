VoltDB Announces New Office Expansion in China

BEDFORD, Mass., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltDB, the enterprise-class translytical database that powers real-time intelligent decisions on streaming data, today announced its expansion in China, increasing its presence in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. VoltDB already has a significant number of major clients in China and in addition has recently signed up numerous new Enterprise Lab Initiative customers with some of China's leading telecommunications, financial services and manufacturing companies, and will be building out a local employee base to support these demands.

As the Asian market makes significant strides to leverage real-time information, VoltDB is also expanding its web presence in China, launching a new website to support the drivers that are setting the stage for the explosive growth of data platforms in APAC and other regions, including:

Increased interest for testing and adopting new technologies

A marked shift away from the one-size -fits-all, legacy approach to database infrastructure

-fits-all, legacy approach to database infrastructure China's world-leading digital-investment and start-up ecosystem and immense economic growth centered around technology

By employing the forward-thinking capabilities of platforms like VoltDB, Chinese organizations are able to leverage the full potential of real-time data analytics. Within the last year, VoltDB has advanced its customer traction in the Asian market proven by its engagements with PICC and HengFeng Bank, both of which selected the real-time analytics platform to power their fast data analysis to improve operations and customer service. PICC and HengFeng's adoption of VoltDB's technologies has allowed the financial institutions to apply real-time to accurately analyze data streams, garner insights to shape important financial decisions and detect fraud.

"Organizations in the China market are realizing the enormous benefits of VoltDB's unique real-time decision making capabilities, and are adopting the new, innovative database technology that provides a basis for significant increased success," said David Flower, President and CEO of VoltDB.

About VoltDB

VoltDB provides the only in-memory translytical database for applications that require an unprecedented combination of data scale, real-time analytics, volume and accuracy. VoltDB supports all three modern application data requirements: VoltDB processes data points from millions of users and sources; ingests, analyzes and acts on data in milliseconds; and data managed by VoltDB is always accurate for all decisions. Organizations rely on VoltDB to build and modernize applications that drive business and operational insights. VoltDB was founded by a team of world-class database experts, including Dr. Michael Stonebraker, winner of the ACM Turing award.

Media Inquiries:

For VoltDB :

Kaley Carpenter

InkHouse for VoltDB

781-966-4119

voltdb@inkhouse.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voltdb-announces-new-office-expansion-in-china-300626813.html

SOURCE VoltDB