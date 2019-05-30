VoltDB Partners with QUICK Corp. for Advanced Financial Information Services

BEDFORD, Mass., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltDB , the enterprise-class database that powers real-time intelligent decisions on streaming data, today announced that it has been selected by financial information services company, QUICK Corp. , to support its real-time news service for enhanced financial and security market decision making. VoltDB enables QUICK Corp. customers to access the most up-to-date international news pertaining to equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and more, at unprecedented speeds, enabling them to make more accurate and timely financial and security decisions.

QUICK Corp. delivers enormous volumes of global financial and economic information for precise decision making among the investor community. The search function for its news service involves full-text and tag search across a large range of keyword data. VoltDB's guaranteed speed and consistency enables the financial information service platform to respond quickly and accurately to each and every search, regardless of the volume or demand.

"Investors, whether professional or individual, rely on our high-value-added information to turn change into opportunity," said Masaharu Takahashi of QUICK Corp. "The market-actionable value we promise relies on the most recent, accurate information available, to make extremely important financial and security decisions. VoltDB offers the speed, availability and consistency that's vital to process extremely high-volume requests in real-time, with complete accuracy."

"VoltDB is designed to support mission critical applications that cannot spare any down time or data loss, that also must linearly scale to perform transactions at high speed," said David Flower, CEO of VoltDB. "The combination of VoltDB and QUICK Corp. is ideal, equipping customers with the critical knowledge needed to make and understand intelligent decisions in just milliseconds."

For more information about VoltDB, visit https://voltdb.com/ .

About VoltDB

VoltDB provides the only in-memory, fast data processing platform for applications that require an unprecedented combination of data scale, real-time analytics, volume and accuracy. VoltDB supports all three modern application data requirements: VoltDB processes data points from millions of users and sources; ingests, analyzes and acts on data in milliseconds; and data managed by VoltDB is always accurate for all decisions. Organizations rely on VoltDB to power and modernize applications that drive business and operational insights. VoltDB was founded by a team of world-class database experts, including Dr. Michael Stonebraker, winner of the ACM Turing award.

