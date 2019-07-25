VoltDB Partners with Wisdom Information Technology Company Ltd. to Expand Business in Greater Shanghai

BEDFORD, Mass., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltDB , the enterprise-class database platform that powers real-time intelligent decisions on streaming data, today announced an exclusive strategic sales partnership with system integration provider, Shanghai Wisdom Information Technology Company Ltd. The partnership expands VoltDB's footprint in the greater Shanghai and eastern China territories, enabling the company to meet burgeoning demand for real-time applications.

Since 2018, VoltDB and Wisdom have worked together to close multiple pieces of business, including a new generation trading system at The Bank of Communications, the third largest bank in China and the fifth largest bank in the world.

"Wisdom provides sales, marketing and customer support that enables a wide range of businesses in the Greater Shanghai region to improve IT operations and drive better business outcomes," said Wisdom CEO, Chairman Mao. "Working with VoltDB enables us to provide leading Chinese organizations with a smart streaming data platform that powers digital transformations and data-driven decision-making."

Over the last two years, VoltDB has expanded its business with notable Chinese customers including, China Merchant Bank, Nokia China and PICC. VoltDB is committed to growing its global customer base and accelerating the delivery of its smart stream data platform to the Chinese marketplace. With the increasing availability of 5G in Asia, the VoltDB platform harnesses the speed and scale of mobile data streams, enabling Chinese customers to embed actionable machine learning algorithms within software solutions.

"As we continue to build on our momentum and growth in China, we are thrilled to become an exclusive strategic sales partner with Wisdom, making the VoltDB database platform more accessible to Chinese businesses," said David Flower, CEO of VoltDB. "Working with Wisdom empowers us to expand our foothold in China and increase the global adoption of the VoltDB platform, as more organizations look to capitalize on real-time data streams to achieve a competitive edge."

To learn more about VoltDB, visit our website: https://www.voltdb.com/

About VoltDB

VoltDB powers applications that require real-time decisions on streaming data. By immediately connecting insights with action, VoltDB enables a more agile, intelligent and data-driven enterprise. No other fast data platform can fuel applications that require a combination of speed, scale, volume and accuracy. VoltDB was founded by a team of world-class database experts, including Dr. Michael Stonebraker, winner of the ACM Turing award.

About Wisdom Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Wisdom Information Technology Co., Ltd. is an integrated information solutions provider focused on the financial industry and smart manufacturing. The company's main business is to provide customers with information technology products and services such as consulting, design, development, implementation, operation and maintenance of enterprise information system solutions. In the financial industry, the company provides professional IT governance solutions and financial data application services, including project management, security auditing, professional business management, big data analytics and application services. In the manufacturing field, the company has long been focusing on the implementation of smart manufacturing related solutions, forming a smart manufacturing overall solution featuring in-depth integration of information management and automatic control of equipment, multi-faceted data collection applications, and supply chain management, enterprise resource management, energy management and enterprise integrated management and other aspects of the solution series.

