Volteo Digital Names Vonage Partner of Choice to Power Enhanced Customer and Contact Center Experience

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been appointed by multinational ServiceNow Elite partner Volteo Digital as a strategic partner of choice to provide its enterprise customers with contact center capabilities. With Vonage Contact Center for ServiceNow , Volteo Digital and ServiceNow customers will have access to customized agent, employee, and customer workflows that deliver great experiences and unlock productivity.

As an international ServiceNow Elite sales, services, and training partner, Volteo Digital provides customers across industries, including healthcare, financial services, education, and many more, with tailored ServiceNow solutions and products to streamline their operations and automate their enterprise workflows.

"We are honored to be chosen as the partner of choice to deliver enterprise level contact center solutions to Volteo Digital's customers around the globe," said Rodolpho Cardenuto, President, Applications Group for Vonage. "With their knowledge and expertise of the global ServiceNow ecosystem, Volteo Digital's expertise and consulting approach perfectly complements the Vonage Contact Center offering, helping businesses to build on their ServiceNow investment to deliver exceptional experiences for customers and agents."

With Vonage Contact Center for ServiceNow , contact center agents can operate within ServiceNow and do not need to toggle to a separate application to take advantage of the core capabilities of Vonage Contact Center. This includes an embedded ContactPad and leverages customer and communications data for dynamic routing and rich reporting capabilities.

"We have recently received the ServiceNow Customer Workflow Product Certification. This certification positions Volteo Digital with the domain expertise required to implement ServiceNow Customer Service Management," said Andres Cook, VP of North America at Volteo Digital. "With Vonage, Volteo Digital is helping companies to leverage ServiceNow and its customer service capabilities to serve their customers in real-time and streamline their service experience."

