PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volterra Architectural Products is now manufacturing custom interior doors as part of a complete lineup of hardwood architectural products.

Custom doors are now available, allowing builders and interior designers to send their clients to the Phoenix showroom to coordinate their door package with natural wood ceiling beams, crown and base moulding, and tongue-and-groove planks for walls and ceilings. All of Volterra's hardwood products are available in most any wood species and unlimited stain and paint options.

Volterra Adds Custom Doors to Product Line, Creating a One-Stop Shopping Experience

"The addition of doors to our product line makes Volterra the only manufacturer in Arizona to offer customers a complete selection of hardwood architectural details with matching wood and stain," said Tim Williams, owner of Volterra.

Door styles currently include grooved panel, raised panel, and frosted glass panel, and are available in a variety of wood species such as white oak, rift white oak, superior alder, maple, walnut, and poplar. Doors can be purchased in raw wood, painted, or pre-finished with paint or stain. Twenty-minute fire-rated doors are also available.

Since 2002, Volterra has been a leading US manufacturer of premium architectural products, including faux wood and natural wood ceiling beams, non-structural trusses, moulding and millwork, hardwood T&G planks, and polyurethane elements like decorative tile vents, corbels, brackets, vigas, and shutters.

The complete product line is available to view at their showroom, 1902 N. 22nd Ave in Phoenix, AZ. All products can be priced and purchased at www.volterraproducts.com and shipped anywhere in the continental US. Technical data, installation information, and product videos are also found on the website and on their YouTube channel www.youtube.com/@volterraarchitecturalprodu8232

Learn more at www.volterraproducts.com or follow on www.instagram.com/volterra_products

Contact Information

Name: Beth Williams

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (602) 619-0721

SOURCE Volterra Architectural Products