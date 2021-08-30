Volterra Architectural Products Launches Line of Decorative Natural Wood Ceiling Beams

PHOENIX, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volterra Architectural Products has launched a unique line of decorative natural wood beams that can be used for interior and covered exterior applications. These non-structural wood ceiling beams are manufactured using real hardwood planks and are available in a selection of stains and finishes, making it easy to find natural wood elements that fit perfectly into your home.

Volterra Architectural Products

As the leading manufacturer of faux wood beams and polyurethane architectural details, Volterra Architectural Products is now offering real wood box beams that can be installed in virtually any space. In some cases, these decorative beams are considered as faux beams since they do not provide structural support. However, unlike Volterra's wide selection of faux wood beams manufactured with high-density polyurethane foam, this collection of decorative ceiling beams is manufactured with real hardwood.

"Volterra is known in the industry for producing faux wood ceiling beams that look identical to natural wood, but sometimes our customers want the real thing. We've been manufacturing hardwood moulding and crown, base, and casing millwork for the cabinet industry since 2011, so adding natural wood beams to our product line was a natural progression," said Beth Williams, Marketing Manager at Volterra Architectural Products. "The planks are produced in our wood mill and are hand-fabricated in a number of different wood species to fit any architectural style."

Natural wood ceiling beams are produced in Volterra's custom wood shop, each constructed with three wood planks. The beams form a U-shape and are hollow on the inside. They weigh significantly less than structural support beams and are easier to install in most rooms or outdoor spaces. Most commonly, customers install these decorative ceiling beams in kitchens, living areas, bedrooms, master bathrooms and covered patios.

These box wood beams can be used to add depth to a room and appear to be structural solid wood beams once they are installed. In addition to enhancing the appearance of a room or space, these beams can be strategically installed to hide cords and cables, cracks, and other ceiling flaws. Volterra's collection of faux wood beams features different wood beam types, including a selection of White Oak, Alder, and Poplar. Both the Oak and Alder beams are available in four different finishes and can also be custom ordered with a Sherwin Williams stain of choice. The planks used for the Poplar wood beams are fabricated with paint-grade wood and ship ready to stain. Volterra plans on adding wire brush and rough sawn textures, as well as different stain choices to their natural wood beam product line in the near future.

When ordering these wood box beams, customers will be prompted to select appropriate measurements in addition to their desired finish. Those interested in ordering wood beams finished with a Sherwin Williams stain or a custom stain option should contact Volterra Architectural Products and speak with a customer service representative.

About Volterra Architectural Products

Volterra Architectural Products is the largest American manufacturer of faux wood beams and premium high-density polyurethane foam architectural details. Volterra is also known for its collection of hardwood crown moulding and millwork products, along with flexible urethane moulding and trim. Most of Volterra's distinct architectural products are proudly manufactured in the USA. For more information, visit https://volterraproducts.com/

