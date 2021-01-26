VoltServer Among Teams Competing in AFWERX Energy Showcase

"The AFWERX Base of the Future Challenge is critical to our mission of increasing collaboration between large businesses and entrepreneurs to accelerate solutions for the Air Force," stated Mark Rowland of AFWERX. "On behalf of AFWERX and the Department of Defense, we congratulate the teams advancing to the next phase. Their contributions are invaluable and have the potential to create game-changing results across the Air Force enterprise."

The Energy Transmission and Distribution Challenge strives to identify ways to transport and distribute energy to where it is needed. The DoD consumes large amounts of operational and facility energy to provide a combat-credible force. The DoD is one of the largest single consumers of energy globally, and the Air Force is the largest user of fuel energy in the US Government. The way we generate, transmit, store, and use this enormous amount of energy today is both a paramount combat enabler and a potentially crippling vulnerability.

"VoltServer has a proven track record of delivering critical power distribution," said Stephen Eaves who previously served in the Air Force and is now founder and CEO at VoltServer. "Our Digital Electricity™ solutions are proven with some of the largest mobile 4G and 5G network operators. It is installed in hundreds of marquee venues including sports stadiums, passenger terminals, and high-rise office buildings, so the technology can be readily adopted at fixed military bases around the world. Additionally, we have demonstrated the potential for rapid deployment of safe and resilient electricity that can be used for forward operation bases."

Digital Electricity™ is an energy distribution platform that distributes significant power over significant distances using low-cost data cables and low-voltage wiring practices. The technology increases energy efficiency when paired with renewable sources such as wind turbines, solar panels, and microgrids. Digital Electricity™ enables centralized, resilient backup with software policy control when attached to batteries or generators. These characteristics allow delivery cost-effective, high-reliability power where and when you need while increasing the flexibility, resiliency, and intelligence of energy distribution.

The AFWERX Reimagining Energy Showcase will be open to the public beginning on January 26, 2021.

About VoltServer Inc.

VoltServer is a venture-backed technology leader reinventing how electrical energy is distributed. VoltServer's patented Digital Electricity™ solutions deliver safe electricity where, when, and how it is needed. Digital Electricity™ can be delivered using off-the-shelf data cable, at a significantly reduced cost, and with greater speed, power, distance, efficiency, intelligence, and flexibility, when compared to competing electrical installations.

VoltServer Media Contacts:

Luke Getto

[email protected]

ABOUT AFWERX

Established in 2017, AFWERX is a product of the U.S. Air Force, directly envisioned by former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. Her vision of AFWERX — to solve some of the toughest challenges that the Air Force faces through innovation and collaboration amongst our nation's top subject matter experts. AFWERX serves as a catalyst to unleash new approaches for the warfighter through a growing ecosystem of innovators. AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force are committed to exploring viable solutions and partnerships to further strengthen the Air Force, which could lead to additional prototyping, R&D, and follow-on production contracts.

AFWERX Media Contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE VoltServer Inc.

Related Links

http://voltserver.com

