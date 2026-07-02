VoltServer and Eaton Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Next-Generation Power Distribution

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltServer, the pioneering leader in fault-managed power systems and creator of Digital Electricity®, today announces a strategic partnership with Eaton to collaboratively advance next-generation power distribution infrastructure.

The partnership, which includes a strategic investment by Eaton in VoltServer, underscores both companies' confidence in the long-term opportunity associated with Digital Electricity, as well as VoltServer's vision for modernizing power delivery in the digital economy through software-defined power architectures that support direct current (DC).

As AI, edge computing, automation, and electrification trends accelerate demand for distributed power, they also drive innovation in traditional electrical distribution and increase the relevance of DC-based power systems. Together, the companies will explore opportunities to leverage Eaton's power management infrastructure portfolio and industry leadership alongside VoltServer's Digital Electricity platform and fault-managed power expertise to develop more intelligent, integrated, end-to-end power systems.

"We believe a fundamentally new approach to power distribution is necessary to meet new demands," says Dave Johnson, CEO at VoltServer. "This partnership puts even more engineering expertise behind Digital Electricity and supports ongoing development efforts to address the needs of data center, commercial, industrial, residential, and utility environments."

For owners, operators, and developers of critical facilities, the integrated solutions being explored through this collaboration are expected to help:

Enable the delivery of safe power over longer distances than what conventional systems allow

over longer distances than what conventional systems allow Reduce installation complexity with simplified, standardized designs

with simplified, standardized designs Lower deployment costs through faster installation and less rework

through faster installation and less rework Improve operational flexibility by supporting rapid reconfiguration and scalable capacity

"Our investment in VoltServer marks a critical step in accelerating advancements in next-generation DC power distribution architectures and fault-managed power, placing us at the forefront of emerging power distribution technologies," says Michael Regelski, senior vice president and chief technology officer, Eaton's Electrical Sector. "As DC architectures become increasingly important for enabling more efficient, scalable, and digitally managed power systems, this collaboration will allow us to explore the potential of fault-managed power to help address evolving customer needs."

Initial development efforts are anticipated to focus on co-creating hardware and software solutions optimized for modern environments where digital infrastructure resiliency, efficiency, and speed of deployment are critical.

Digital Electricity is the only proven, trademarked technology built and deployed at scale for complex and demanding projects that call for increasingly more power. By enabling thousands of kilowatts of power to be delivered safely, on-demand, and with radical efficiency, it transforms power distribution. Digital Electricity will play a central role in the joint solutions the companies bring to market. To learn more, visit www.voltserver.com.

About VoltServer

VoltServer® transforms power distribution through patented Digital Electricity® technology that is smarter, safer, and more reliable. As the recognized leader in fault-managed power, we power infrastructure across telecom, transportation, enterprise, and industrial markets to meet the demands of tomorrow—today. Our integrated, end-to-end systems deliver thousands of watts of power safely, accelerating deployment and reducing CAPEX/OPEX costs. From cutting-edge venues to critical infrastructures, DE sets the standard for alternative power innovation, resiliency, and reach. Learn more at www.voltserver.com.

About Eaton

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial and institutional, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power─today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come. Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

Media Contact:

Amber Fortney, VP of Marketing

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SOURCE VoltServer®