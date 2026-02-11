VoltServer® Appoints Dave Johnson as Chief Executive Officer

Industry veteran to lead next phase of growth and innovation with Digital Electricity®, a revolutionary new form of electrical distribution.

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltServer®, the pioneering leader in fault-managed power systems and creator of Digital Electricity® technology, with more than 1,000 installations globally, today announced the appointment of Dave Johnson as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Johnson succeeds the company's founder and Digital Electricity inventor, Steve Eaves, and will help guide VoltServer through its next phase of growth, commercialization, and global expansion.

Johnson brings extensive experience in scaling technology companies, leading high-performing teams, and driving market adoption of new and innovative infrastructure solutions. As CEO, he will focus on expanding VoltServer's market presence, strengthening strategic partnerships, and accelerating the adoption of safe, efficient DC power systems across commercial, industrial, and data center environments.

"VoltServer has developed a truly transformative approach to power distribution," says Dave Johnson, CEO of VoltServer. "I'm excited to join the team at this pivotal moment and help accelerate the company's mission to modernize how power is delivered: safely, efficiently, and intelligently."

Johnson has held senior leadership roles across the energy and technology sectors, including serving as president of Schneider Electric's $7B global data center business. He has successfully driven growth initiatives, overseen product innovation, and built scalable operating models. His appointment reflects VoltServer's commitment to experienced leadership as demand for DC power in general and Digital Electricity in particular continues to rise.

"Dave's leadership experience and strategic vision make him the ideal person to lead VoltServer into its next chapter," says Ed Bednarcik VoltServer Board of Directors chairman. "We are confident he will build on the company's strong foundation and unlock exciting and new opportunities for customers and partners worldwide."

VoltServer's Digital Electricity® platform enables safe, code-compliant DC power distribution over long distances, reducing energy losses while improving flexibility and reliability. The company continues to expand deployments across data centers, commercial buildings, and emerging DC-powered applications.

"Due to the incredible growth the company is experiencing, the VoltServer Board of Directors and I agree this is the perfect time to hand over the reins to a new leader with the skills to take us to an entirely new level. I am excited to stay closely involved with the business and focus on new applications for the technology and what's next for Digital Electricity," says VoltServer Founder Steve Eaves.

About VoltServer

VoltServer® transforms power distribution through patented Digital Electricity® technology that is smarter, safer, and more reliable. As the recognized leader in fault-managed power, we enable infrastructure across telecom, transportation, enterprise, and industrial markets to meet the demands of tomorrow—today. Our integrated, end-to-end systems deliver thousands of watts of power per circuit safely and more efficiently for rapid deployment and lower CAPEX/OPEX costs. From cutting-edge venues to critical infrastructures, Digital Electricity sets the standard for alternative power innovation, resiliency, and reach. Learn more at www.voltserver.com .

Media contact: Amber Fortney, VP of marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE VoltServer®