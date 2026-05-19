Clearfield Joins VoltServer's Solution Partner Program to Advance Digital Electricity® Adoption

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltServer®, the pioneering leader in fault-managed power systems and creator of Digital Electricity®, is excited to announce the expansion of its partner ecosystem with Clearfield, Inc., a trailblazer in community broadband, telecom networks and data center fiber connectivity.

To advance next-generation power initiatives and develop standardized global solutions, VoltServer believes it's crucial to partner with other industry innovators. This level of collaboration helps champion and accelerate the adoption of fault-managed power. Together, Clearfield and VoltServer will power and connect 5G small cell networks and other digital infrastructure.

Working alongside industry-leading power and connectivity partners, VoltServer is redefining how power is delivered for today's most demanding applications. It provides integrated, end-to-end systems designed to work seamlessly and solve more intelligently, setting a new standard for reliability, sustainability, and reach.

Clearfield designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic connectivity and management products that help service providers reduce the high costs associated with fiber networks.

"The explosion of IoT, next-generation wireless, and AI applications continues to drive demand for intelligence at the edge," says Anis Khemakhem, Chief Commercial Officer at Clearfield. "Expanding our portfolio with fault-managed power addresses one of the most critical barriers to edge deployment: delivering reliable, safe, and scalable power wherever data lives. Paired with Clearfield's fiber technologies, including our active cabinets and fiber access solutions, this enables customers to build and power the networks of the future."

Through its Solution Partner Program, VoltServer gives vetted organizations access to its patented technology and products. This creates many opportunities to license, embed, private-label, or resell Digital Electricity as part of their own business offerings.

"Our mission is to make it simpler for our partners to integrate and deploy Digital Electricity," explains Ronna Davis, Chief Revenue Officer at VoltServer. "By providing hands-on support, proven technology, and a robust ecosystem, we empower our partners to confidently bring new technology to market knowing that Digital Electricity is handling power delivery. We're ready to work with Clearfield to deliver the mobile, residential, and business services customers want."

Digital Electricity is the only proven, trademarked technology built and deployed at scale for complex and demanding projects that call for increasingly more power. Digital Electricity will be the power supporting initiatives in tandem with Clearfield's fiber management and connectivity solutions, ensuring unmatched performance, operational flexibility, and future-ready scalability.

To learn more about VoltServer's strategic partners, visit www.voltserver.com/partners.

About VoltServer

VoltServer® transforms power distribution through patented Digital Electricity® technology that is smarter, safer, and more reliable. As the recognized leader in fault-managed power, we power infrastructure across telecom, transportation, enterprise, and industrial markets to meet the demands of tomorrow—today. Our integrated end-to-end systems deliver thousands of watts safely, accelerating deployment and reducing CAPEX/OPEX costs. From cutting-edge venues to critical infrastructures, DE sets the standard for alternative power innovation, resiliency, and reach. Learn more at www.voltserver.com.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery solutions that enable high-performance connectivity across a wide range of markets, helping to close the digital divide. Clearfield's labor lite, craft-friendly platform is leveraged by community broadband providers, MSOs, incumbent service providers, ISPs, data centers, wireless providers, IoT networks, the military, municipalities, and cooperatives to connect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure faster and more efficiently. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

Media Contact:

Amber Fortney, VP of Marketing, VoltServer

[email protected]

SOURCE VoltServer®