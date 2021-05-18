VoltServer and KelTEch IoT sign strategic partnership to address small cell challenges

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltServer Inc. and KelTech IoT today announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement to address the challenges of last mile communication networks. By harnessing KelTech IoT's dual distributed network deployment methodology that incorporates VoltServer Digital Electricity™, the economics of deploying macro, small and micro cells has been transformed. The Dual Distributed Network (DDN) tackles this challenge through a symbiotic convergence of energy and data in a single integrated solution, yielding a significant saving in both capex and opex.

The partnership agreement is a formal recognition of the close collaboration between the two companies to date and the future design opportunities to further enhance the implementation of last mile communication networks.

"The massive demand-led growth of telecoms networks infrastructure is posing significant challenges for traditional deployment models." said Mark Kellett, CEO of KelTech IoT. "Keltech IoT's DDN solution, using VoltServer's Digital Electricity™, is a transformative technology, significantly reducing the total cost of ownership of last mile communication networks and facilitating greater service enablement. We are delighted to announce this partnership agreement with VoltServer, as we design innovative solutions to enable new business models and further optimize deployments of next generation communications network infrastructure."

"As dense 4G communication networks evolve to ultra-dense 5G networks, designers will need new ways to navigate the challenges of outdoor network deployments," said Luke Getto, Director of Product Management at VoltServer. "Outdoor small cells address the ever-increasing need for greater bandwidth, but they require increased power consumption at the network's edge. The DDN leverages Digital Electricity™ to eliminates the need to depend on the power company."

An industry recognized solution, the DDN was shortlisted in the Small Cell Forum awards in two categories - Commercial Small Cell (Network) Products & Technology and Outstanding Innovation in Small Cell Business Case.

VoltServer and KelTech IoT will co-host a webinar on May 27, 2021 at 11am Eastern time, to present the technology and benefits of the DDN solution, including a case study on a deployed commercial implementation. To register for this webinar, register here.

About VoltServer Inc.

https://voltserver.com/

VoltServer is a venture-backed technology leader reinventing how electrical energy is distributed. VoltServer's patented Digital Electricity™ solutions deliver safe electricity where, when, and how it is needed. Digital Electricity™ can be delivered using off-the-shelf data cable, at a significantly reduced cost, and with greater speed, power, distance, efficiency, intelligence, and flexibility, when compared to competing electrical installations.

About Keltech IoT

https://www.keltechiot.com

KelTech IoT provides smart solutions for the communications infrastructure and property technology market. A global organisation, with an unparalleled experience, we partner with clients to support the development and delivery of innovative communication networks and digital services.

KelTech IoT's Dual Distributed Network (DDN) solution transforms last mile communication network deployments through a symbiotic convergence of energy and data in a single integrated solution, resulting in a quicker, more cost effective and safer implementation.

