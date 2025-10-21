VoltServer Announces New Solution Partner Program to Drive Digital Electricity® Adoption

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltServer, the pioneer of Digital Electricity® the original and leading form of fault-managed power, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Solution Partner Program. This new initiative prioritizes collaboration with leading organizations that want to support innovation in critical power infrastructure.

VoltServer recognizes that collaboration with industry leaders is essential to advance next-generation power initiatives and globally standardize solutions to support fault-managed power (FMP) adoption.

As Digital Electricity technology continues to revolutionize intelligent power distribution, the Solution Partner Program gives organizations access to VoltServer's patented technology products. This creates many opportunities to embed, private-label, or resell, Digital Electricity as part of their own business offerings.

As part of the program, VoltServer Solution Partners also receive exclusive benefits like:

Early access to Digital Electricity innovations

Dedicated product integration and optimization support

Joint marketing, co-branding, and go-to-market opportunities

Access to collaborative feedback loops for continuous technology and program evolution

To ensure success, partners undergo a tailored onboarding process with in-depth technical and sales training. This ensures strong solution integration and market readiness.

"Our Solution Partner Program is designed to empower forward thinking organizations to bring comprehensive Digital Electrical Solutions and support to customers globally," says Ronna Davis, CRO at VoltServer. "By working together with our partners, we can accelerate the adoption of Digital Electricity to bring safer, smarter, and more resilient power to all industries."

To learn more about the Solution Partner Program and explore the power of partnership, visit voltserver.com/partners/.

About VoltServer

VoltServer® transforms power distribution through patented Digital Electricity® technology that is smarter, safer, and more reliable. As the recognized leader in fault-managed power, we enable infrastructure across telecom, transportation, enterprise, and industrial markets to meet the demands of tomorrow—today. Our integrated, end-to-end systems deliver thousands of kilowatts of power safely and more efficiently for rapid deployment and lower CAPEX/OPEX costs. From cutting-edge venues to critical infrastructures, Digital Electricity sets the standard for alternative power innovation, resiliency, and reach. Learn more at voltserver.com.

