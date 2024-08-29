VoltServer Announces Strategic Partnership with Capital Electric Wire and Cable Company

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltServer, the pioneering leader in fault managed power solutions, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Capital Electric Wire and Cable Company, a distributor for many of the world's leading manufacturers. This partnership aims to transform power distribution by bringing together VoltServer's cutting-edge Digital Electricity™ solutions and Capital Electric's distribution network and industry expertise.

"Applications for Digital Electricity are increasing, customers need power solutions that are smarter, save time, money and resources. With over 40 years of experience, Capital Electric has an excellent reputation with their customers and partners, they are well positioned technically and geographically to support our safe power initiatives in both Smart Buildings and the Factory of The Future," stated Ronna Davis, VP of Business and Market Development.

"Digital Electricity safely delivers the power required for remote equipment with the ease and speed of installing structured cabling, enabling rapid deployment of Industry 4.0. It also provides another option for typical data installations to reach the unreachable. We are thrilled to introduce VoltServer to our clients," stated Mike Harpster, President of Capital Electric.

The collaboration between VoltServer and Capital Electric is expected to drive significant advancements in power distribution technologies, offering customers innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency and sustainability. Both companies are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible with power distribution.

About Capital Electric Wire and Cable Company

For more than 40 years, Capital Electric Wire & Cable has served Midwest's OEM/Industrial and Network Infrastructure customers by helping them make informed decisions regarding power, control, and data transmission. Capital Electric prides itself on being Fast ~ Easy ~ Smart. Learn more at capital-electric.com.

About VoltServer

As electricity needs continue to grow and evolve, VoltServer is addressing the world's power distribution demands through its patented and intelligent Digital Electricity solutions. From state-of-the-art venues to vertical farms and beyond, VoltServer delivers proven power distribution solutions that are intelligently efficient, inherently safe, and setting a new standard for reliability, resiliency, and reach. Visit voltserver.com to learn more.

