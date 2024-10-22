VoltServer Leading the Way in Fault Managed Power, the Inventors Introduce the Next Groundbreaking Innovation

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. , Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltServer, the recognized leader in fault managed power solutions, is once again rewriting the rules of power distribution with the launch of its revolutionary third-generation platform, Tetra. Delivering over 250% more power per channel than any other commercially available UL-listed system, Tetra launches with a 1.5 kW per channel capacity, soon expanding to an impressive 3 kW per channel. This increased power density along with the unique ability to utilize multiple receivers on a single channel is a significant step towards enabling deployment of Digital Electricity™ in both high and low density electrical environments. Tetra sets a new benchmark for long-range power delivery, safely distributing high power over distances exceeding a mile.

Revolutionizing power distribution again. Over the past decade, VoltServer's patented and proven technology, Digital Electricity, has become a groundbreaking alternative to traditional AC power, with over 1000 installations deployed worldwide. This fault managed power solution is recognized with a dedicated section in the 2023 National Electric Code and two new Underwriters Laboratories (UL) standards. Today, the company is raising the bar even higher with Tetra, an intelligent and flexible platform packed with innovations in power delivery, communications, and security. Fully compliant with UL 1400-1 standards, Tetra was designed to power an electrified world of incredible potential for a brighter future.

With Tetra power comes more possibilities. The Tetra, certified Class 4 solution combines the power capabilities of an AC circuit with the safety, monitoring and control benefits of a software-defined digital power platform. Tetra's comprehensive, intuitive software features a central management console with same-wire communication to the remote endpoints allowing unprecedented intelligent control and monitoring across the entire power network. The platform enables self-healing and intelligently controlled power architectures, bringing reliability and business continuity to a new level.

Tetra's plug-and-play platform allows faster, easier installations, reducing labor costs and speeding up time to market. Designed to integrate seamlessly across various network topologies, the platform offers the flexibility and scalability that modern electrical infrastructures demand. With adherence to the strictest safety and performance standards, including those set by UL, Tetra ensures safety without compromise.

"With the adoption of fault managed power (FMP) into the National Electric Code in 2023, FMP is now entering the mainstream," stated Steve Eaves, CEO. "As the inventors of FMP, we envision a world where everything from high powered AI Data Centers to residential buildings will be powered and transmit data across a unified FMP/Data network. Our Tetra Generation 3 Digital Electricity™ platform brings this vision to life; the future of fault managed power is here," continued Eaves.

VoltServer continues to lead the industry, pushing boundaries and powering the electrified world. Learn more by visiting: voltserver.com/tetra.

About VoltServer

As electricity needs continue to grow and evolve, VoltServer is addressing the world's power distribution demands through its patented and intelligent Digital Electricity solutions. From state-of-the-art venues to vertical farms and beyond, VoltServer delivers proven power distribution solutions that are intelligently efficient, inherently safe, and setting a new standard for reliability, resiliency, and reach. Visit voltserver.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Amber Fortney, Sr. Director of Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE VOLTSERVER, INC.