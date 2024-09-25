VoltServer Named a Top Workplace by The Providence Journal

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltServer, the pioneering leader in fault managed power solutions, has been recognized as a Top Workplace by The Providence Journal, Rhode Island's largest newspaper. This recognition highlights the company's strong culture, driven by the dedication and shared values of its employees, which has played a critical role in VoltServer's success.

Since its founding in 2013, VoltServer has built a culture grounded in collaboration, innovation, and a strong focus on customer needs. This award underscores the strength of the company's workplace environment, where employees are empowered to excel and contribute to VoltServer's industry-leading performance.

"Our team's passion and dedication are the foundation of VoltServer," said Steve Eaves, CEO. "This award reflects the culture we've cultivated—a culture that encourages collaboration, prioritizes customer satisfaction, and pushes the boundaries of innovation. We are deeply grateful to our employees for their continued commitment," Eaves added.

VoltServer opened its doors in East Greenwich, where it introduced the world's first fault managed power (FMP) solution, a technology invented by Eaves himself. Since 2014, the company has deployed thousands of FMP systems globally, solidifying its leadership in powering advanced technologies like 5G, wireless densification, intelligent building optimization, and indoor agriculture. With its patented Digital Electricity™ technology, VoltServer delivers a safer, more efficient power distribution solution that reduces installation time and costs, while enabling real-time monitoring and control. Through close collaboration with employees, customers, and partners, VoltServer continues to push the boundaries of FMP innovation.

About VoltServer:

As electricity needs continue to grow and evolve, VoltServer is addressing the world's power distribution demands through its patented and intelligent Digital Electricity solutions. From state-of-the-art venues to vertical farms and beyond, VoltServer delivers proven power distribution solutions that are intelligently efficient, inherently safe, and setting a new standard for reliability, resiliency, and reach. Visit voltserver.com to learn more.

