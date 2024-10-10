VoltServer Partners with Current/OS Foundation to Make DC Mainstream

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltServer, the pioneering leader in fault-managed power solutions, proudly announces its new partnership with nonprofit Current/OS Foundation. Working together, VoltServer and the Current/OS Foundation, along with its growing consortium of partners, will advocate for and promote the adoption and development of an open standard system for direct current (DC) distribution to make DC mainstream.

By creating a unified standard and open set of rules and guidelines for DC microgrid control that are available to any product manufacturer, the Current/OS Foundation aims to enhance energy distribution's resilience, sustainability, and safety.

"Our partnership with the Current/OS Foundation aligns with VoltServer's mission to advance its fault-managed power technology, Digital Electricity™, and promote the adoption of safe DC power systems," states Ronna Davis, VoltServer's Executive Vice President of Markets and Portfolio Strategy.

The Current/OS Foundation was established in 2021 to ensure the availability and consistency of the Current/OS Set of Rules that can be applied in a world where electrical demand is rising fast. It provides partners with guidelines for manufacturing interoperable products that operate in a Current/OS-based DC environment. By taking the system approach proposed by the Current/OS Foundation, DC microgrids can offer efficiency gains while also being simpler, safer, and more cost-effective.

Yannick Neyret, President of Current/OS, stated "We are thrilled that VoltServer has joined Current/OS as a partner in the journey to develop standards and converge on Direct Current. This collaboration marks a significant step towards advancing the adoption of DC power in our evolving energy landscape. Together, we are committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the realm of power distribution."

As DC microgrids offer a sustainable alternative to traditional alternating current (AC) networks for distributed energy application, interoperability is crucial for widespread adoption. As a pioneer of intelligent power technology, VoltServer's Digital Electricity technology delivers significant power across long distances safely and sustainably. It's an ideal complement to the growing number of people and organizations leveraging DC microgrid solutions.

About VoltServer

As electricity needs continue to grow and evolve, VoltServer is addressing the world's power distribution demands through its patented and intelligent Digital Electricity solutions. From state-of-the-art venues to vertical farms and beyond, VoltServer delivers proven power distribution solutions that are intelligently efficient, inherently safe, and setting a new standard for reliability, resiliency, and reach. Visit voltserver.com to learn more.

About Current/OS Foundation

The Foundation was set up to assure the availability of the Current/OS Set of Rules to any product manufacturer. It aims to come to a unified standard for DC microgrid control purposes. It provides to its partners an open set of rules and clear guidelines on how to manufacture products that work in a Current/OS-based DC environment. Visit currentos.foundation to learn more.

