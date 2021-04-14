Volume Launches Weekly Mentorship Show for Aspiring Musicians Hosted by Lil House Phone

MIAMI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volume , a new 24/7 live streaming service that provides a dynamic and personalized music experience for both artists and entertainment lovers, announces the launch of its newest show, The Phonebooth . Airing on Thursday nights from 8-10pm PST and hosted by Lil House Phone, best known as the co-host of the No Jumper podcast , The Phonebooth offers the opportunity for Volume fans and artists to have their music listened to, and reviewed by, Lil House Phone and his co-hosts Josh Levien aka Josh Lettuce and Simone W.

A LA native, Lil House Phone has been a part of the No Jumper podcast, a leading music platform that focuses on interviews with rap artists and tastemakers, since its inception in 2015. In 2020 Lil House Phone, co-founded and launched Highrollers 777, an exclusive footwear focused streetwear line. His first product launch sold out in minutes and garnered praise from some of the biggest names in music and culture, including Metroboomin, DJ Mustard and Lil Yachty. Now, with the launch of The Phonebooth, Lil House Phone will establish his own platform, providing real-time feedback to up-and-coming musicians across the country.

"We're thrilled to be able to give our Volume artist family the unique opportunity to have Lil House Phone and crew listen to their music in an organic and communal environment," said Josh Levien, Vice President of Artist Relations for Volume. "Lil House Phone is a cultural pioneer and a thought leader in the streetwear and underground music space and we are confident that Volume streamers will find value in his critique."

The show, which officially launched earlier this month, serves as a platform for aspiring and established musicians alike to showcase their music to Lil House Phone and garner valuable feedback to further hone their craft. And, while the show has launched as a strictly virtual experience in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lil House Phone and his co-hosts intend to take the show on the road later this year. While traveling, the show will broadcast from local venues across the country and offer weekly cash prizes to local artists whose music is named to be the best within each episode.

"The Phonebooth is a weekly show that's truly unlike anything else that's currently on the air," said Levien. "Not only will artists have the chance to get their music heard by industry insiders, but they'll also have the opportunity to perform at the monthly Phonebooth Artist Showcase which will be judged by celebrity guest judges and offer cash prizes."

The first IRL Phonebooth showcase will be held at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles on April 24 and feature a dozen contestants performing with the hopes of winning not only cash prizes but the approval of one of the most sought out industry gatekeepers in the contemporary music space.

Launched in March of 2021 and built on the mission of empowering creative expression, Volume is a 24/7 live streaming platform that allows up-and-coming and established performers to build audience, create meaningful fan engagement, and monetize their craft. With Volume's proven proprietary technology, artists are able to entertain and interact with their fans in real time. Fans can show their appreciation through comments, tips, and shares. For more information visit www.volume.com and follow on Instagram at getonvolume .

