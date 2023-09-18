Volumental Strengthens North American Presence to Meet Growing FitTech™ Demand

Industry Veteran Brent Hollowell Takes Helm as General Manager to Support Expansion

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volumental, the world's leading FitTech™ platform for recommending perfect fitting shoes, announces its strategic expansion into North America, reinforcing its commitment to meet growing global demand. To spearhead this expansion, Volumental appoints current CMO and seasoned footwear industry veteran Brent Hollowell as General Manager for the North American operations.

"The establishment of a North American presence is driven by escalating demand for Volumental's unique omnichannel fit solutions from top global footwear retailers and brands," notes Alper Aydemir, Volumental's CEO. "Brent's extensive experience, including senior leadership roles at Foot Locker, adidas, and Fleet Feet, and his deep understanding of our product value, positions us to effectively serve this critical region."

The North American expansion closely follows Volumental's recent foray into China, targeting the burgeoning APAC market. Aydemir emphasizes, "Given the US's status as our largest market, and our continuous expansion of mission-critical technology products and services, establishing a local presence is ideal for supporting our upcoming pilots and rollouts."

Volumental's groundbreaking technology provides comprehensive foot scans and in-store recommendations, streamlining both in-store and online shopping experiences. Notably, the company's data reveals that 40% of shoes deviate from footwear brands' own size charts, often resulting in costly returns. Leveraging 3D scans, Volumental enhances consumer satisfaction while eliminating guesswork, particularly in e-commerce transactions.

Brent Hollowell adds, "As a Volumental customer for three years and now a member of the team for almost as long, I've witnessed the consistently impressive impact of our solutions for footwear retailers. Rarely does a customer experience enhancer also deliver such a compelling return on investment."

At the forefront of fit-tech innovation, Volumental utilizes 3D mapping and a proprietary algorithm to match customers with their ideal fit across brands and styles. Recognizing that fit transcends mere sizing, the company harnesses advanced technology like computer vision and artificial intelligence to provide personalized sizing and style recommendations. Volumental foot scans capture ten crucial data points, including heel width, instep height, and arch heights. Its AI-driven footwear recommendations are trained on data from over 45 million 3D foot scans that are matched to millions of successful past purchases across many footwear categories, brands and styles in order to help individual shoppers find their perfect fit.

Founded in 2012 in Stockholm, Volumental continues to be unrivaled in its FitTech™ solutions. In just one click and five seconds, Volumental's 3D scanner captures ten different foot measurements and generates all the necessary data for its powerful AI-powered Fit Engine, offering personalized footwear recommendations both in-store and online. Over 100 global brands and retailers, including New Balance, Fleet Feet, Red Wing Shoes, Bauer, The Athlete's Foot, Stride Rite, Canada Goose, and many more, have integrated Volumental's technology in over 3,000 stores across 54 countries.

