Volumetric Building Companies Completes Purchase Of Katerra's Tracy, CA Assets, Signaling Expansion To West Coast

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volumetric Building Companies (VBC), announced today that the company has formally completed the purchase of Katerra, Inc. assets, including the lease and tenant improvement of their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and offices in Tracy, CA. The transaction marks the expansion of VBC into the West Coast market for volumetric modular manufacturing, in addition to the component manufacturing already in place at the facility.

VBC expects to begin production of windows, cabinets and countertops at the 577,000 square foot Tracy, CA factory, in September. Shortly thereafter, it will expand into manufacturing floor systems, roof trusses and wall panels. The company will additionally be developing and opening a full volumetric modular line.

"Today marks an important and exciting milestone in the history of VBC," said Vaughan Buckley, Chief Executive Officer of VBC. "The component lines at our new Tracy, CA location allow us to serve the entire US, as well as expand VBC's volumetric modular line into the vibrant West Coast marketplace. We are moving quickly to begin production at this state-of-the-art facility and have been pleased by the initial interest of Katerra's displaced staff members to join the VBC team."

VBC anticipates 150 jobs re-hired or created by the end of 2022 to support all production lines, with hiring already started. The company is encouraging former Katerra employees to apply to work at the Tracy location by visiting https://www.vbc.co/tracy/. Additionally, VBC will be holding an on-site job fair for potential applicants in early September.

About VBC

Volumetric Building Companies is a volumetric modular business headquartered in Philadelphia, PA that is building the future of housing by integrating technology, architecture, logistics, manufacturing and construction into a single offering to produce multifamily housing solutions in less time at a greater return.

