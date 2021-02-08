Volumetric Display Market Size USD 650.3 Million By 2026 at a CAGR of 18.9% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volumetric Display Market is segmented by Product-Type - Swept-Volume Display, Solid-Volume Display, Application - Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Education, Entertainment, by key players & Region. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Business & Industrial Category.

The global Volumetric Display market size is projected to reach USD 650.3 Million by 2026, from USD 192.4 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 18.9% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of volumetric display market size are:

Technologically advanced 3D displays.

Increasing application in medical imaging.

Significant demand for video calling and virtual meeting purposes.

Furthermore, volumetric displays can also deliver a remarkable visual impact during product advertisement and media marketing of a product. This, in turn, is expected to increase the growth of the volumetric display market size.

This report focuses on Volumetric Display volume and value at the global, regional and company levels. The report also represents the overall Volumetric Display market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects from a global perspective. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-6Q1371/Global_Volumetric_Display

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF VOLUMETRIC DISPLAY MARKET SIZE

The volumetric display market size is expected to grow due to the continuous innovation and technological developments to offer enhanced resolutions and features in 3D display technologies. Continuous developments in lasers, optics, and electronics have led to the emergence of volumetric displays, allowing multiple viewers to view the image at the same time from different perspectives without any need for special eyewear gadgets.

Consumers around the world are changing their preference towards volumetric 3D displays from conventional 3D displays. This change is attributed to the latter's inherent advanced features, such as visualization of holographic aerial images, 360 ° spherical viewing angle, autostereoscopic capabilities, and motion-based depth cues. By means of a variety of visual effects, volumetric displays have better resolution, improved user viewing experience, and real-time 3D experience, which in turn is expected to fuel the volumetric display market size.

The volumetric display market size is further expected to grow due to its substantial use during surgeries in the field of medical imaging applications. This provides a special hyper-realistic environment for medical image visualization during surgeries. In addition, it produces a 3D image of stored MRI data in the systems and allows doctors to display a portion of anatomy with zooming features from any perspective.

In addition, the volumetric displays deliver a spectacular visual effect during product ads and media promotion of a product. This application is expected to further drive the growth of volumetric market size. In addition, growing adoption among millennials for high graphics gaming technologies is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

However, on the contrary, the high cost, large screen unit & requirement of large bandwidth are some of the limitations that might hinder the market growth.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-6Q1371/global-volumetric-display

VOLUMETRIC DISPLAY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

By type, static volume segmented is expected to hold the largest volumetric display market share during the forecasted period. Due to their ease of availability in different categories, static volumetric displays are highly favored by customers. These assist in quick airport safety checks and also provide better visibility during medical operations.

By application, the medical segment holding the biggest volumetric display market share is expected to expand at the highest CAGR.

By Region, the North American market is expected to hold the largest volumetric market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the rapid penetration of 3D volumetric displays in the oil and gas industry for visualization of 3D fluid flow in real-time. In addition, a rapid increase in U.S. defense spending to implement advanced technology for military simulation and training applications is expected to further fuel the North American volumetric display market size industry.

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-6Q1371/Global_Volumetric_Display

The following manufacturers are covered:

Holografika KFT

Lightspace Technologies

Holoxica

Zebra Imaging

Voxon

Burton

Jiangmen Seekway Technology

Leia

Alioscopy.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan .

Segment by Type

Swept-Volume Display

Solid-Volume Display.

Segment by Application

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Education

Entertainment.

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-6Q1371&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-6Q1371&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- 3D Display Market : An increase in demand for 3D visualization in entertainment, gaming, defense, and medical propel the market growth. However, the high cost of the 3D display and lack of 3D content hinders the market. Growth in demand for 3D display in TVs, smartphones, and healthcare fuel the market. Furthermore, the rise in the market of TV, monitor, smartphone, and tablets and the scope of 3D display penetration is providing ample growth opportunity.

- Projector for Volumetric Display Market by Product Type - Digital Light Processing (DLP) Technology, Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) Technology, Application - Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Education, Entertainment, by key players , by Regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Motor for Volumetric Display Market by Product Type - Digital Light Processing (DLP) Technology, Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) Technology, Application - Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Education, Entertainment, by key players , by Regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Position Sensor for Volumetric Display Market by product type - Digital Light Processing (DLP) Technology, Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) Technology, Application - Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Education, Entertainment, by key players , by Regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- 3D Volumetric Displays Market is segmented by Product-Type - Swept-Volume Display, Solid-Volume Display, Application - Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Education, Entertainment, by key players & Region.

- The global Volumetric Video market size is projected to reach USD 1852.3 Million by 2026, from USD 592.5 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.9% during 2021-2026. Volumetric video is a technique that captures a three-dimensional space, such as a location or performance.

Click here for more Volumetric Display Market Reports

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports