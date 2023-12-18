Volumez and Anodot Join Forces to Manage and Reduce Cloud Costs While Taking Data Infrastructure Performance to Unprecedented Levels

News provided by

Volumez

18 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Anodot adopts Volumez for its cloud data infrastructure, signs partnership agreement for distributing the Volumez SaaS service as part of its Finops portfolio.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volumez, a revolutionary modern cloud data infrastructure company, announced a new customer and partnership relationship with Anodot, the market-leading AI-powered business and cloud optimization platform. 

Anodot selected Volumez to deliver persistent block storage on AWS for its large farm of PostgreSQL instances. Through a deep technical comparison of alternatives, Volumez was chosen after exhibiting 10x application performance improvements while reducing costs by more than 25%. The nature of database improvements core to customer-facing applications included dramatic increases in transactions per second and radical reductions in latency. 

Volumez, with its profound benefits, has been chosen to enhance Anodot's platform experience by improving efficiency and optimizing costs. This collaboration aims to deliver an exceptional user experience while maximizing overall value. Anodot users can now discover new levels of optimization and efficiently activate these improvements using Volumez, resulting in a highly cost-efficient and performant data infrastructure. The companies have solidified this collaboration through a partnership agreement, enabling Anodot to incorporate the Volumez SaaS service into its product portfolio and distribution channels.

"We are delighted to call Anodot both a customer and partner," said Amir Faintuch, CEO of Volumez.  "With Volumez, the Anodot cloud optimization platform can now enable remediations to costly and encumbered performance for data applications."

"Volumez immediately created incredible performance and cost benefits to our database infrastructure, expanding value to solving problems we identify with Anodot," said David Drai, CEO of Anodot. "There is a direct line from our product offering to the Volumez solution, so we want to extend this to our customers through the Anodot/Volumez partnership to amplify the value we create."

About Anodot

Anodot enables organizations to leverage the transformational power of AI to optimize their business. Anodot's AI-driven, autonomous business monitoring solution identifies revenue-critical business incidents in real-time. Anodot's cloud cost management solution helps companies manage and optimize their cloud cost and resource utilization across AWS, GCP, Azure, and Kubernetes.  Discover more at anodot.com.

Media Contact:
Email: [email protected]

About Volumez

Volumez is a revolutionary composable data infrastructure company businesses employ to realize the true potential of their data. With its innovative controller-less architecture, Volumez tackles latency and scalability challenges by establishing direct Linux data paths, ensuring exceptional performance and resiliency. Driven by cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, Volumez offers comprehensive solutions that streamline data workflows, enhance data quality, and drive informed decision-making. Discover more at volumez.com.

Media Contact:
John Blumenthal
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Volumez

Also from this source

Volumez Joins AWS Marketplace to Provide Unmatched Data Infrastructure Performance and Resilience with New Economics for Kubernetes and Virtual Machines

Volumez Joins AWS Marketplace to Provide Unmatched Data Infrastructure Performance and Resilience with New Economics for Kubernetes and Virtual Machines

Volumez, a revolutionary modern cloud data infrastructure company, today announced its availability in the AWS Marketplace, which provides services...
Volumez Joins Microsoft Azure Marketplace to Provide Powerful, Persistent and Efficient Storage for Kubernetes and Virtual Machines

Volumez Joins Microsoft Azure Marketplace to Provide Powerful, Persistent and Efficient Storage for Kubernetes and Virtual Machines

Volumez, a revolutionary modern cloud data infrastructure company, today announced its availability in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.