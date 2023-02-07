Volumez Appoints Amir Faintuch as CEO

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volumez, Inc. ("Volumez"), the leader in composable data infrastructure, announced today the appointment of Amir Faintuch as Chief Executive Officer. Faintuch joins Volumez to scale commercial adoption of its innovative composable infrastructure technology. Faintuch has also been appointed to the Volumez board of directors effective immediately. Faintuch joins company founder, industry visionary, and innovator Jonathan Amit who will continue to serve as CTO.

Faintuch has a strong track record of leading highly profitable franchises at industry leading companies. Over a two and a half decade career, he has successfully commercialized at scale cutting edge technologies, and possesses a breadth of experience in the areas of wireless networking, computing, data center and storage products.

In his recent role as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Computing, Storage and Wired Infrastructure business at GlobalFoundries, one of the world's leading semiconductor foundries, Faintuch played a pivotal role in the company's highly successful mega-IPO in October of 2021. He was also responsible for solidifying the company's leadership position in silicon photonics.

Before GlobalFoundries, Faintuch served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Platform Engineering at Intel. In this role, he led worldwide engineering teams in operational excellence efforts, and implemented a new silicon development model that delivered tens of billions of dollars in revenue across Intel's roadmap, and better and more predictable product performance at scale. He also served as Senior Vice President and Director of Strategic Transactions for Intel Capital, identifying opportunities in emerging areas of technology including artificial intelligence and computing with a particular focus on the vibrant startup ecosystem in Israel.

Prior to joining Intel, Faintuch was the President of Qualcomm Atheros, a multi billion dollar subsidiary of Qualcomm Inc., where he managed the company's networking, connectivity infrastructure, and emerging Internet of Things semiconductor businesses. He joined Qualcomm through the successful Atheros Communication acquisition where he played a key role. Prior to Qualcomm, Faintuch grew his corporate career at Texas Instruments leading its mobile connectivity technologies (Bluetooth, FM, WiFI, GPS and Location and NFC) to market leadership. Faintuch also has deep expertise in venture and startup activities, having served as an angel investor, board advisor, public company board member and venture funds limited partner.

"Emerging use cases in AI/ML and high performance computing are demanding solutions to close the data management gap on public and private clouds", said Faintuch. "The market is craving a new approach, similar to what Kubernetes did for compute. I'm excited to join Volumez and lead the company to deliver composable data infrastructure innovation that will remove barriers and unlock a new level of performance."

"Amir is a proven global leader," says Shlomo Dovrat, Viola Ventures Co-Founder and a lead investor in Volumez. "He has an exceptional track record of building innovative technology businesses at large companies as well as startups that bridge Israel innovation with U.S. markets. Viola Ventures is excited to be working with Amir and the Volumez team."

Amir earned his bachelor's degree in economics and business administration from Haifa University in Israel. He also holds a dual MBA degree in high technology management from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and the Recanati Business School at Tel Aviv University.

