Volumez Joins AWS Marketplace to Provide Unmatched Data Infrastructure Performance and Resilience with New Economics for Kubernetes and Virtual Machines

News provided by

Volumez

28 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volumez, a revolutionary modern cloud data infrastructure company, today announced its availability in the AWS Marketplace, which provides services and solutions for managing AWS cloud data infrastructure.

Through the Volumez listing in the AWS Marketplace, users can access its SaaS service to compose direct Linux-based data paths via a simple declarative interface for Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) environments and AWS AMI instances.

This disruptive approach bypasses traditional storage controllers, thereby enabling significantly higher and predictable throughput of up to 2 million IOPS and 144 microseconds low latency, per volume. Volumez provides a scalable approach that maximizes existing compute power and enables fast provisioning for Kubernetes environments, up to 20 volumes in less than 40 seconds for multiple volumes with fast snapshots. As a result, applications can be scaled quickly in the cloud with enterprise-quality performance exceeding on-premises capabilities.

"Our unique, patented AWS-aware architecture catapults AWS workloads into a new level of performance with a dramatic shift in cloud economics; it makes AWS the compelling environment for data-intensive applications or aggregating large numbers of workloads," said John Blumenthal, Volumez chief product and business officer. "Our composability service produces predictable data infrastructure scale and cost without compromise."

About Volumez 

Volumez innovates next generation cloud native storage that helps companies realize the true potential of their data. With its patented controller-less architecture, Volumez tackles latency and scalability challenges by establishing direct Linux data paths, ensuring exceptional performance and resiliency. Through cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, Volumez offers comprehensive solutions that streamline data workflows, enhance data quality, and drive informed decision-making. Discover more at Volumez.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105345/4094708/Volumez_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Volumez

Also from this source

Volumez Joins Microsoft Azure Marketplace to Provide Powerful, Persistent and Efficient Storage for Kubernetes and Virtual Machines

Volumez Joins Microsoft Azure Marketplace to Provide Powerful, Persistent and Efficient Storage for Kubernetes and Virtual Machines

Volumez, a revolutionary modern cloud data infrastructure company, today announced its availability in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which...
Ex - WW NetApp Cloud Sales Leader, Salesforce, and VMware Executive Jason McKinney to lead Cloud Data GTM and Sales at Volumez as Chief Revenue Officer

Ex - WW NetApp Cloud Sales Leader, Salesforce, and VMware Executive Jason McKinney to lead Cloud Data GTM and Sales at Volumez as Chief Revenue Officer

Jason McKinney, worldwide sales executive with extensive experience in data, cloud, virtualization software and infrastructure sales, has joined...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.