Volumez Unveils Revolutionary Data Infrastructure as a Service Platform, Empowering Organizations to Optimize Cloud Data Performance and Cost

As cloud environments evolve, the gap between what organizations need and what cloud providers offer has become increasingly evident. Enterprises demand superior price/performance compared to traditional on-premises systems, yet shared storage architectures in the cloud often undermine these objectives. The rise of AI/ML pipelines has only further highlighted the limitations of current cloud storage models, with overprovisioning and unpredictable performance resulting in skyrocketing costs.

Volumez' DIaaS platform is engineered to address these challenges, offering tailor-made data infrastructures that adapt to a variety of workloads while optimizing cost and performance. Volumez DIaaS dynamically builds optimized, balanced systems in any cloud by intelligently orchestrating compute, network, and storage resources from the cloud provider's inventory. The result is a data infrastructure tailored to a workloads' specific requirements. DIaaS delivers a next-generation data infrastructure solution that scales with business needs while controlling costs for high-performance, data-intensive workloads in any cloud.

"At Volumez, we recognize that modern workloads require a fundamentally new approach to data infrastructure," said John Blumenthal, chief product and business officer at Volumez. "Volumez' DIaaS platform reframes 'storage' away from a discrete cloud resource with pre-defined performance characteristics, to being a dynamic, balanced, and optimized data infrastructure purpose-built for each workload. This allows organizations to achieve exceptional performance and cost efficiency, ultimately enabling them to increase margins and unlock new revenue streams."

Key Benefits of the Volumez DIaaS Platform:

Cloud-Awareness: Advanced profiling and optimization of cloud resources for maximum efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Advanced profiling and optimization of cloud resources for maximum efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Intelligent System Balancing: Orchestration of compute, network, and storage resources to ensure full utilization, predictable performance, and no overprovisioning.

Orchestration of compute, network, and storage resources to ensure full utilization, predictable performance, and no overprovisioning. Composable Infrastructure: Unique combinations of cloud resources that deliver maximum performance, resiliency, and availability at minimal cost.

Unique combinations of cloud resources that deliver maximum performance, resiliency, and availability at minimal cost. Data Mobility: Seamless adjustment of service levels, enabling organizations to scale up or down based on evolving needs, ensuring future-proof investments.

Unlike traditional solutions, Volumez achieves these capabilities without introducing additional components to the data path or relying on a conventional controller. Its groundbreaking, controller-less architecture uses proprietary technology to build deep awareness of the underlying cloud infrastructure. The platform's declarative Data Infrastructure as Code (DIaC) framework allows businesses to simplify deployment, dynamically adjust to changing service levels, and deliver guaranteed high performance for AI/ML, databases, and other data-intensive applications.

For a deeper dive into the breakthrough architecture that powers Volumez' DIaaS, explore our white paper here. The document delves into the core design principles of the platform, highlighting how its tailored infrastructure is optimized for a broad range of high-performance workloads, from AI/ML processes to mission-critical databases.

Proven Results in AI/ML Training Benchmarks

The Volumez DIaaS platform's transformative potential is underscored by its performance in the MLCommons® MLPerf® Storage 1.0 AI/ML Training Benchmark. Volumez achieved remarkable linear scaling, reaching an average throughput of 1.079 TB/sec with 92.21% GPU utilization1 on AWS. This benchmark demonstrates the platform's ability to support the most demanding AI/ML workflows while optimizing infrastructure costs. To learn more about the MLPerf Storage AI/ML Training Benchmark, read the press release and blog.

Volumez' DIaaS solutions are designed to enable organizations to shift their focus from the complexities of data infrastructure management to what truly matters—driving innovation and delivering value to their customers.

1 Results verified by MLCommons Association. Retrieved from https://mlcommons.org/benchmarks/storage/. The MLPerf name and logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of MLCommons Association in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited. See www.mlcommons.org for more information.





About Volumez

Volumez innovates next generation cloud-native storage as the premier data infrastructure as a service company that helps organizations realize the true potential of their data. With its patented controller-less architecture, Volumez tackles latency and scalability challenges by establishing direct Linux data paths, ensuring exceptional performance and resiliency with transformative economics. Through innovative technology and a customer-centric approach, Volumez offers comprehensive solutions that streamline data workflows, enhance data quality, and drive informed decision-making. Discover more at Volumez.com .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2515279/Volumez_DIaaS.jpg

SOURCE Volumez