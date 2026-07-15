Voluntary Carbon Market to Reach USD 7.06 Bn by 2031; Spot Transactions Accounted for 53.61% of the Market in 2026, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the voluntary carbon market, providing a comprehensive assessment of industry dynamics, growth opportunities, competitive landscape, and outlook. According to the study, the voluntary carbon market size was valued at USD 2.36 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 2.83 billion in 2026 to USD 7.06 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 20.06% during the forecast period (2026–2031).

According to industry analysis, accelerating corporate sustainability commitments, increasing investments in carbon offset projects, and greater emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives are contributing to sustained voluntary carbon market growth. Market estimates indicate that improved carbon credit verification systems, evolving regulatory frameworks, and growing participation from private organizations continue to strengthen the voluntary carbon industry, creating long-term opportunities across multiple sectors.

Voluntary Carbon Market Trends Shaping the Global Carbon Economy

Corporate Net-Zero Targets Accelerate Market Demand

According to industry analysis, multinational corporations are increasingly purchasing voluntary carbon credits to complement emissions reduction strategies and meet ambitious net-zero commitments. This growing demand is encouraging investments in high-quality carbon offset projects, particularly those focused on nature-based solutions and renewable energy.

High-Integrity Carbon Credits Gain Importance

Market estimates indicate that buyers are increasingly prioritizing independently verified, high-integrity carbon credits that demonstrate measurable environmental benefits. Standardization initiatives and stronger certification practices are expected to support long-term market confidence while influencing emerging voluntary carbon market trends.

Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, "Decision-makers need market intelligence that distinguishes measurable developments from market expectations. Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research framework supported by extensive primary and secondary research, providing a balanced view that helps organizations evaluate opportunities in the voluntary carbon market with greater confidence."

Regional Outlook for the Voluntary Carbon Market

North America continues to play a leading role in the voluntary carbon market, supported by strong corporate participation, a well-established carbon credit ecosystem, and ongoing investments in high-quality carbon removal projects. The region benefits from active buyer engagement and continued innovation in project development, reinforcing its position as a key market for voluntary carbon trading.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the strongest growth over the coming years, driven by expanding sustainability initiatives, increasing carbon offset projects, and rising participation from businesses across the region. Growing investment in high-integrity carbon credits and supportive climate strategies are expected to further strengthen regional market development.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/voluntary-carbon-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Table of Contents (Partial) - Voluntary Carbon Market

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Corporate Net-Zero Commitments and Scope 3 Targets

4.2.2 Shift Toward High-Integrity Credits and Buyer Scrutiny

4.2.3 Expansion of Digital MRV, Registry Interoperability, and Traceability Tools

4.2.4 Demand for Durable Carbon Removal for Hard-to-Abate Sectors

4.2.5 Others

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Credit Quality, Additionality, and Permanence Controversies

4.3.2 Fragmented Standards, Registry Rules, and Legal Recognition

4.3.3 Volatile Prices and Weak Forward Visibility for Avoidance Credits

4.3.4 Counterparty and Delivery Risk in Long-Dated Offtake Contracts

4.4 Regulatory Landscape

4.5 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Industry Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Credit Type

5.1.1 Avoidance and Reduction Projects

5.1.2 Removal Projects

5.2 By Project Category

5.2.1 Renewable Energy Projects

5.2.2 Forestry and Land Use Projects

5.2.3 Waste Management and Methane Avoidance Projects

5.2.4 Agriculture Projects

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Transaction Type

5.3.1 Spot Transactions

5.3.2 Forward Transactions

5.3.3 Long-Term Offtake Agreements

5.4 By End User Industry

5.4.1 Energy and Utilities

5.4.2 Manufacturing and Industrial

5.4.3 Consumer Goods and Retail

5.4.4 Transportation and Logistics

5.4.5 Others

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Chile

5.5.2.4 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 India

5.5.4.4 Australia

5.5.4.5 South Korea

5.5.4.6 Singapore

5.5.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.3 Turkey

5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East

5.5.6 Africa

5.5.6.1 South Africa

5.5.6.2 Egypt

5.5.6.3 Nigeria

5.5.6.4 Rest of Africa

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Verra

6.4.2 Gold Standard Foundation

6.4.3 Climate Action Reserve

6.4.4 South Pole

6.4.5 Climate Impact Partners

6.4.6 American Carbon Registry

6.4.7 3Degrees

6.4.8 CBL Xpansiv

6.4.9 Climate Impact X

6.4.10 CEEZER

6.4.11 Carbonfuture

6.4.12 Patch

6.4.13 Carbonplace

6.4.14 Sylvera

6.4.15 Nori

6.4.16 KlimaDAO

6.4.17 Allcot Group

6.4.18 Everland

6.4.19 Rubicon Carbon

6.4.20 AirCarbon Exchange

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For details on other market segments and the full table of contents, visit - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/voluntary-carbon-market?utm_source=prnewswire

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