Voluntary Class 1 Recall Announced for Limited Number of Cases of Don Miguel® Carne Asada Burritos Sent to Convenience Stores in Select States

Don Miguel Foods

13 Oct, 2023

A small number of affected product recently tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. No reports of consumer concerns and no other Don Miguel® products are involved in this voluntary recall. 

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Miguel Mexican Foods, Inc., is voluntarily recalling 2,027 cases of one production date of frozen Don Miguel® Carne Asada Burritos due to the possibility that the product may contain Listeria monocytogenes. No other Don Miguel® products are part of this recall. The product was only shipped to various convenience stores outlets in Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Washington, California, North Carolina, Missouri, Texas, New York, Arizona and Pennsylvania. The production date is located on the side of the product packaging along with date code D23270 printed on the package. A photo of the product and production date appear below.

There have been no consumer complaints associated with this recall to date, and all retailers that received the affected product have been properly notified.

Don Miguel is issuing the recall to ensure that consumers are made aware of the issue.

Product information:

83103 Don Miguel® Carne Asada Burritos – 12/7 oz. 

Production Date: 09/27/23

Date code: D23270

No other sizes, varieties, or other packaging configurations of frozen Don Miguel® Carne Asada Burritos are included in this recall. If a consumer has this product, they should return it to their retailer for an exchange or call Don Miguel Consumer Engagement at 1-800-523-4635 or visit the website https://www.donmiguel.com/recall/ for instructions and information. The Consumer Engagement team is available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Central Time).

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Contact:

Media Relations

MegaMex Foods

[email protected]

SOURCE Don Miguel Foods

