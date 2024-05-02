Voluntary Class 1 Recall Announced for Limited Number of PLANTERS® 4 oz. Honey Roasted Peanuts and 8.75 oz. PLANTERS® Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts Distributed to Two Retail Locations in Five States

No reports of consumer illnesses and no other PLANTERS® products are involved in this voluntary recall.

AUSTIN, Minn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Sales, LLC is voluntarily recalling two varieties of PLANTERS® products that were produced at one of its facilities in April. This recall only impacts two retailers in five states. These products are being recalled out of an abundance of caution because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. No other PLANTERS® products or retailers are involved in this recall.

PLANTERS® Honey Roasted Peanuts PLANTERS® Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts

There have been no reports of illness related to this recall to date, and all retailers that received the affected product have been properly notified. This recall is being initiated with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration.

The products were only shipped to Publix distribution warehouses in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina and to Dollar Tree distribution warehouses in South Carolina and Georgia.

The recalled product is limited to (1) 4 oz. packages of PLANTERS® Honey Roasted Peanuts with a "Best If Used By" date of April 11, 2025 (displayed on package as 04 11 25) and a package UPC code of 2900002097 and (2) 8.75 oz. cans of PLANTERS® Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts with a "Best If Used By" date of April 5, 2026 (displayed on the bottom of the can as 05APR26) and a package UPC code of 2900001621 on the side of the can. Photos of the products, "Best If Used By" dates and UPC codes appear below.

No other sizes, varieties, or other packaging configurations of PLANTERS® brand products are included in this recall.

If a consumer has this product, they can discard the product or return it to the store where purchased for an exchange. If consumers have questions, they may contact Hormel Foods Customer Relations via email here, via chat at https://www.planters.com/ or at 1-800-523-4635, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Central Time, excluding holidays.

