VOLUNTARY CLASS II RECALL ANNOUNCED FOR A LIMITED NUMBER OF JARS OF SKIPPY® REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER SPREAD, SKIPPY® REDUCED FAT CHUNKY PEANUT BUTTER SPREAD AND SKIPPY® CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER BLENDED WITH PLANT PROTEIN.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skippy Foods, LLC is voluntarily recalling 9,353 cases, or 161,692 total pounds, of a limited number of code dates of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein due to the possibility that a limited number of jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment. The code date is located on top of the lid. A photo of the products and "Best If Used By" dates appear below. There have been no consumer complaints associated with this recall to date, and all retailers that received the affected product have been properly notified.