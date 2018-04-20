Voluntary Recall Notice of Happy Harvest Canned Spinach Due to Potential Undeclared Peanut Allergen from Product Mislabeling

In cooperation with ALDI, all affected product has been removed from its stores. ALDI is the only retailer with this product. The product was packaged in 13.5 oz cans with the lot code of A23IX. The best-by date is January 2021. The UPC code is 041498131289.

The product was available for purchase in the following states: Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The product was also available for purchase to ALDI customers in the Atlanta and Chicago areas through the company's partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service.

To date, no illnesses related to this product have been reported. No other ALDI or McCall Farms products are affected by this recall.

McCall Farms takes the safety and integrity of all its products very seriously. If consumers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to the local ALDI store for a full refund.

Customers who have questions may contact McCall Farms consumer services at customerservice@mccallfarms.com or 1-800-277-2012.

McCall Farms sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience or concerns this voluntary recall may cause.

