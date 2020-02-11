Voluntary Recall Notice of Sunny Select Au Jus Gravy Mix 1 oz Pouches Due to Unlabeled Dairy Allergen

This Sunny Select Au Jus Gravy Mix 1 oz pouch is only available for purchase from Save Mart, S-Mart Foods, Lucky and FoodMaxx retail stores. To date, Save Mart, S-Mart Foods, Lucky and FoodMaxx have not received notice of any allergic reactions related to the product covered by this recall. In sensitive individuals, products containing dairy can cause illness or severe reactions.

PRODUCT AND DATE CODE INFORMATION:

Product Name: Sunny Select Au Jus Gravy Mix 1 oz

UPC: 717544135500

Date Codes:

BEST BY DEC 08 2021 H

BEST BY DEC 09 2021 H

SHIPPED TO: California

McCormick & Company, Inc. has alerted Save Mart, S-Mart Foods, Lucky and FoodMaxx retailers to immediately remove the products with the affected date codes from store shelves and distribution centers.

Consumers do not need to return the product to the store where it was purchased. Instead, consumers are urged to dispose of the recalled product. Please contact Consumer Affairs at 1-800-632-5847, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM (Eastern Time) with inquiries.

Product being recalled will have the following labeling and best by dates of DEC 08 2021 H or DEC 09 2021 H located on back of pouch, at the bottom.

Media Contact:

Laurie Harrsen

Laurie_harrsen@mccormick.com

Cell phone: 443-841-2026

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Inc.