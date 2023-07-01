VOLUNTARY RECALL OF FOSTER FARMS MINI CHICKEN CORN DOGS

News provided by

Foster Farms

01 Jul, 2023, 02:57 ET

LIVINGSTON, Calif., July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Farms continues to be committed to offering the highest level of quality foods. We want to inform consumers that out of an abundance of caution and in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), House of Raeford Farms is initiating a voluntary Class I recall of 76,961 pounds of Foster Farms Mini Corn Dogs Bite-Sized Chicken Franks Dipped in Batter Honey Crunchy Flavor sold in 1.83-pound resealable bags, which House of Raeford Farms produced and packed for Foster Farms. The recalled product is identified by lot codes 123114 or 223114, plant number "P-9136" and an April 23, 2024 "Best If Used By" date printed on the package.

Continue Reading
Pictured: Foster Farms Mini Corn Dogs Bite-Sized Chicken Franks Dipped in Batter Honey Crunchy Flavor
Pictured: Foster Farms Mini Corn Dogs Bite-Sized Chicken Franks Dipped in Batter Honey Crunchy Flavor
Back of Packaging: Foster Farms Mini Corn Dogs Bite-Sized Chicken Franks Dipped in Batter Honey Crunchy Flavor
Back of Packaging: Foster Farms Mini Corn Dogs Bite-Sized Chicken Franks Dipped in Batter Honey Crunchy Flavor

The recall is being conducted nationwide and is related to an odor, off appearance and unpleasant taste associated with the product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, but the risk of adverse reaction remains. Consumers should not consume the product and are advised to return it to the store where purchased for a full refund. All other Foster Farms fresh, frozen, and prepared products are safe and wholesome.

Recalled Mini Chicken Corn Dog product photo and more information is available at the FSIS -USDA website. 

SOURCE Foster Farms

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.