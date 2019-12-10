VolunteerCrowd Announces Student Verified Volunteer Transcript and Portfolio to Enhance College Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VolunteerCrowd ( volunteercrowd.com ) announced today its Volunteer Transcript and Portfolio service, which verifies the real-world contributions of college-bound students and produces a transcript for students to incorporate with college applications.

Colleges receive many more qualified applications than spaces available. The University of California admitted 71,086 students from 181,419 applications during the fall of 2018. According to FairTest, higher education institutions are dropping SAT/ACT score requirements at an increased rate or making tests optional. Colleges are seeking qualitative measures of success, such as character strengths (perseverance, a strong work ethic, leadership) but lack validated insights around extracurricular activities. VolunteerCrowd displays hours devoted by cause area (STEM, health, environmental) and organization, service awards, and strength endorsements from the nonprofits students served. VolunteerCrowd's verified transcript distinguishes each student's college application based on dedication to learning outside the classroom and soft skills acquired over time. Colleges have a new lens to see what motivates a student, which strengthens the overall application.

VolunteerCrowd provides a free app and website for finding, requesting, and tracking volunteer projects, and a premium verified transcript and portfolio that's a unique reflection of each student's service achievements. Unlike schools and clubs that track volunteer projects only while the student is enrolled, VolunteerCrowd is a SaaS service with a single transportable transcript, owned by the student, consolidating all activity from K12 through college.

The average school counselor supports 482 students and cannot find academically-relevant service projects for each volunteer. Students are overwhelmed about competing based on increasingly elevated grades and test scores, which do not necessarily determine compatibility with a campus or program. VolunteerCrowd conveys what students are capable of contributing with what they learn.

"We built VolunteerCrowd to meet the need for accessible, quality volunteer opportunities, verified and delivered in a digital portfolio with college applications," said Amy von Kaenel, founder and CEO of Volunteer Crowd. "Little did we know we would launch the company as the college admissions scandal was sweeping the country, urging conversations about both transparency and character-based indicators of success."

VolunteerCrowd is designed for how students manage their lives – using their phones. Students can find, request, and track all volunteer projects in one app, with just a few clicks. VolunteerCrowd's Get College Ready plan will report hours by cause, progress toward earning the President's Volunteer Service Award, plus skill and strength recommendations.

VolunteerCrowd replaces today's standard of manually signed paper volunteer logs used by most clubs and schools and self-reporting hours on college applications. The Verified Volunteer Transcript and portfolio service is available for $8.25 per month, paid annually. All students can find, request, and track projects for free. Discounted services are available to underserved students who demonstrate a financial need.

VolunteerCrowd is the first student-centric volunteer service created to meet the specific needs of K12 through college volunteers. We are dedicated to making meaningful volunteer opportunities accessible to all students. As students help others, they grow from the experience and develop skills that become stepping stones to higher education and employment. The platform creates a validated service transcript that becomes an asset to the student as they pursue service awards and scholarships, internships, undergraduate and graduate programs, and ultimately, employment.

