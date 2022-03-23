VolunteerNow Board Chair Bill Braxton Named Outstanding Director

Braxton recognized by Dallas Business Journal for exceptional board leadership

DALLAS, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Braxton has been selected as a 2022 Outstanding Director by the Dallas Business Journal in recognition of his service as chair of VolunteerNow's Board of Directors. The Outstanding Director award recognizes excellence in governance in North Texas, from individuals to boards, highlighting those that are integral to the success, growth and development of their organizations.

"Since joining VolunteerNow's Board of Directors in 2013, Bill has proved himself an asset to our organization many times over," said VolunteerNow CEO Tammy Richards. "Under Bill's leadership, the board leads VolunteerNow with innovation, compassion and a forward-thinking mindset."

Braxton is a Managing Partner and Founder of Pacenote Capital and is responsible for LP coverage in Texas and the Midwest. He has more than two decades of experience in alternative investments, investment management, entrepreneurship and corporate finance. His focus has been in sales, marketing, investment due diligence, finance and various entrepreneurial ventures.

Now in his second year as chair, Braxton has overseen and brought the board to a consensus on several key changes that have been crucial VolunteerNow's navigation of the challenges posed by the pandemic.

"I'm honored to be recognized by the Dallas Business Journal on behalf of our board's great work with VolunteerNow," Braxton said. "Being a part of a nonprofit organization during a global pandemic has been an eye-opening experience and I've thoroughly enjoyed seeing how VolunteerNow has adapted and adjusted during this trying period."

This included overseeing enhancements and upgrades to VolunteerNow's innovative, Software-as-a-Service platform, VOLY.org. Designed to directly support an organization's volunteer needs, VOLY.org is licensed to school districts, municipalities and expands volunteer impact across all sectors, including education, health, hunger, social services, homelessness, animal welfare, the arts and the environment – among others. This technology development allowed VolunteerNow to increase its volunteer ranks from 10,000 to 310,000 in seven years.

"Looking ahead, our goals include continuing to blend our brick-and-mortar traditional nonprofit with our technology focused volunteer platform and expanding beyond North Texas to a larger national footprint," Braxton said.

Braxton will accept the award at a special ceremony on March 24. For more information about the award and to view the full list of honorees, click here.

About VolunteerNow®

With 50 years of experience, VolunteerNow transforms lives through volunteerism and community engagement. In a typical year, VolunteerNow mobilizes more than 310,000 volunteers who give 1.6 million hours to 3,500 local nonprofits, driving a $46 million economic impact. VOLY.org, powered by VolunteerNow, is the 24/7 connection between volunteers and local service opportunities. As a national thought leader in volunteerism and one of the largest volunteer centers in the country, VolunteerNow provides a wide range of programs and services that build capacity for school districts, nonprofits, and municipalities. volnow.org

