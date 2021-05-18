VolunteerNow CEO Tammy Richards to Receive Dallas Business Journal Women in Technology Award

DALLAS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tammy Richards, CEO of VolunteerNow®, will accept the Dallas Business Journal Women in Technology Award on Tuesday, May 18 in recognition of her leadership developing the proprietary volunteer matching platform, VOLY.org®.

The award pays homage to women who are groundbreakers in their industry when it comes to technology and innovation, forging the way for both women and future tech leaders in the Metroplex. The 2021 Women in Technology honorees come from a wide range of companies that have implemented or developed leading edge technology. They represent many sectors including nonprofit, health care, legal, manufacturing, telecommunications, manufacturing, consumer goods and services, finance and aviation.

"I am honored to be included among such a strong group of women leaders and industry disruptors who represent some of the major companies in Dallas-Fort Worth," said Richards. "Through VOLY.org, we connect volunteers with service opportunities and provide programs and services to amplify nonprofit organizations' impact."

Under Richards' leadership, VOLY.org was developed by technology nonprofit VolunteerNow to connect volunteers with opportunities that make a difference in the community. VOLY.org is an innovative, web-based volunteer recruiting, management and reporting platform designed to directly support an organization's needs. This national Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform leverages five decades of organizational knowledge to expand volunteer impact across causes that benefit the community, including education, homelessness, animal welfare, the arts and the environment. In a typical year, VolunteerNow mobilizes 310,000 volunteers who give 1.625 million hours to 3,500 local nonprofits, driving a $41 million economic impact for the region. VOLY.org has enabled over $150 million in volunteer labor since its inception in 2013.

"Through her distinguished career of more than 35 years, Tammy has contributed to the success and growth of private and nonprofit organizations," said Tracy Steiner, Vice President at Texas Instruments (TI). "Her current leadership at VolunteerNow is inspiring, impactful and making a difference on many levels—in the community, for nonprofits and for the organization itself. She is making a positive difference for North Texas by asserting a greater leadership presence as a thought leader, collaborator in community initiatives and with the expansion of VOLY.org."

Richards' technology expertise from her career at TI and business insight she has brought to VolunteerNow has impacted thousands of nonprofit agencies and hundreds of thousands of volunteers across North Texas and beyond. Her ability to lead and pivot with ease enables the organization to remain relevant in this fast-moving technology landscape.

About VolunteerNow®

With 50 years of experience, VolunteerNow transforms lives through volunteerism and community engagement. In a typical year, VolunteerNow mobilizes more than 310,000 volunteers who give 1.6 million hours to 3,500 local nonprofits, driving a $41 million economic impact. VOLY.org, powered by VolunteerNow, is the 24/7 connection between volunteers and local service opportunities. As a national thought leader in volunteerism and one of the largest volunteer centers in the country, VolunteerNow provides a wide range of programs and services that build capacity for school districts, nonprofits, and municipalities. www.volnow.org

