VolunteerNow connects American Airlines with more than 20 volunteer opportunities

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2,000 American Airlines employees have generously given almost 5,000 hours of volunteer labor to nonprofits across Dallas Fort Worth since early June. National technology nonprofit VolunteerNow used its VOLY.org platform to connect the company to nonprofits in need.

American Airlines employees helped with everything from crafting fleece blankets for veterans to packing boxes at local food pantries. Organizations served include the North Texas FoodBank, CitySquare and the Veterans' Resource Center.

"Volunteerism is a core value of many companies, and VolunteerNow is proud to connect companies like American Airlines who want to help with nonprofit organizations in need of help," VolunteerNow CEO Tammy Richards said.

The volunteer effort is part of American Airlines' move to its new global headquarters building in Fort Worth. While offices were temporarily closed and relocated, employees used the extra time to give back.

"We recognized our move to a new campus facility provided a unique opportunity to take advantage of office downtime and make a meaningful impact in our hometown," said Chris Singley, managing director of community relations and team member engagement at American Airlines, "It was a win all around, and we're so grateful we had a chance to give back to our hometown community that does so much for us."

About VolunteerNow

VolunteerNow serves as the hub of volunteerism in North Texas. Last year, VolunteerNow mobilized 256,000 volunteers who gave 1.6 million hours to 3,500 local nonprofits, driving a $40 million economic impact for the region. VOLY.org, powered by VolunteerNow, is the 24/7 connection between volunteers and local service opportunities. As a national thought leader in volunteerism and one of the largest volunteer centers in the country, VolunteerNow provides a wide range of programs and services that build capacity for nonprofits. www.volnow.org

SOURCE VolunteerNow

Related Links

http://www.volnow.org

