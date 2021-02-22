VolunteerNow Launches All-New VOLY Mobile™ App

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, nonprofits, and community volunteers now have instant access to VOLY.org™ through their smart phones. National technology nonprofit VolunteerNow just launched its ground-breaking VOLY Mobile™ app.

As VOLY expands across the nation, serving more school districts, municipalities, and nonprofits, an easy-to-use mobile app was critical to allow more volunteers to serve their communities.

Over 90% of volunteers currently access the VOLY volunteering website using a smart phone. In many of the school districts that VOLY serves, parents and volunteers only have access to the internet through their phones. The VOLY Mobile™ app allows all parents and community members to volunteer and support their children.

Available for Apple and Android users and funded by a generous grant from the Hoblitzelle Foundation in Dallas Texas, the innovative app features enhanced services from the VOLY.org webpage with an engaging, modern design.

School and community volunteers can search for opportunities, become of fan of a school or agency, and check in for opportunities using the location services on their phone. Built-in notifications remind volunteers of their upcoming commitments and thank them when they complete their service.

"We know our innovative VOLY Mobile™ app will offer a more on-the-go friendly experience, making finding volunteer opportunities an easy and seamless process," Tammy Richards, VolunteerNow CEO said. "We currently have over 310,000 volunteers registered in VOLY, and we plan to have over one million volunteers in the next few years."

With 50 years of experience, national technology nonprofit VolunteerNow transforms lives through volunteerism and community engagement. Last year, VolunteerNow mobilized 310,000 volunteers who gave 1.6 million hours to 3,500 local nonprofits, driving a $41.4 million economic impact. VOLY.org, powered by VolunteerNow, is the 24/7 connection between volunteers and local service opportunities. As a national thought leader in volunteerism and one of the largest volunteer centers in the country, VolunteerNow provides a wide range of programs and services that build capacity for school districts, nonprofits, and municipalities. www.volnow.org

