VolunteerNow Launches Easy-to-Use Technology to Support School Partnerships

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fostering and building relationships with the community just became a lot easier for schools. National technology nonprofit VolunteerNow launched its innovative "VOLY for School Partners" module.

The state-of-the-art software aims to benefit schools by managing, documenting, and tracking partnerships with local businesses, faith-based groups, and community organizations.

The cloud-based service offers dozens of groundbreaking features including an exchange system where school users post needs, and partners share available resources. From books to school supplies, the database records every transaction, keeping a constant record of goods, monetary donations, and volunteer time given and received.

Partnerships are essential to improving student learning, especially for low-income students. Generous donations allow districts to fill gaps in their tight budgets, and to support essentials such as tutoring, mentoring, internships, and job shadowing.

VOLY for School Partners makes communication effortless for districts. It produces thorough reports of all interactions, allowing school staff to spend less time tracking details, and more time forming close bonds with partners.

"Close knit relationships between schools, businesses, and the community are critical in an era of increasing state and national accountability, a rise in the number of children living in poverty, and continued fiscal constraints," Tammy Richards, VolunteerNow CEO said, "Our VOLY for School Partners software helps school districts increase donations and volunteerism, transforming the lives of students."

About VolunteerNow

With nearly 50 years of experience, VolunteerNow transforms lives through volunteerism and community engagement. Last year, VolunteerNow mobilized 256,000 volunteers who gave 1.6 million hours to 3,500 local nonprofits, driving a $40 million economic impact. VOLY.org, powered by VolunteerNow, is the 24/7 connection between volunteers and local service opportunities. As a national thought leader in volunteerism and one of the largest volunteer centers in the country, VolunteerNow provides a wide range of programs and services that build capacity for school districts, nonprofits, and municipalities. www.volnow.org

