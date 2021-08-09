VolunteerNow Wins 2021 Social Enterprise Award for Contributions to North Texas

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VolunteerNow® received the Social Enterprise award during D CEO's 2021 Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards. The Social Enterprise award honors an organization that applies creative strategies to maximize benefits to the North Texas community.

VolunteerNow, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, was recognized for its contributions to North Texas through its innovative proprietary volunteer management platform, VOLY.org.

"We are honored to win the Social Enterprise award in a category with so many inspiring nominees, including Common Cents Dallas, The Dallas Renaissance, UpSpire and Vickery Trading Co.," said Tammy Richards, CEO of VolunteerNow. "Since its inception, the VOLY.org platform has been an important resource to connect volunteers with opportunities to serve in their communities. During the pandemic, our platform was leveraged to help nonprofits meet their missions and connect students with crucial tutoring and mentorship within their districts. For five decades, VolunteerNow has transformed lives through volunteers and our goal is to mobilize one million volunteers as we enter our next 50 years."

The VOLY.org platform can be licensed to school districts, municipalities and other organizations as an internal volunteer management tool, which drives revenue for VolunteerNow to increase its impact across thousands of nonprofits benefitting from support provided by VOLY.org. Districts and schools use VOLY.org to conduct background checks, schedule and communicate with volunteers, and introduce parents and community members to volunteer opportunities aligned with their interests and skill set. By engaging and screening mentors, tutors and other volunteers through VOLY.org, school districts can minimize learning loss, provide essential wraparound services and start closing the achievement gap exacerbated by the pandemic.

In recognizing VolunteerNow as the category winner, D CEO commended the organization's work leveraging the VOLY.org platform to connect volunteers with shifts at the Fair Park Mega Center COVID-19 Vaccination Site. The platform was used to fill more than 10,000 volunteer shifts to support the COVID-19 Vaccination Site.

Presented in partnership with the Communities Foundation of Texas and sponsored by Capital One, the Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards honor organizations making a positive and efficient impact on the Dallas community. To view the full list of winners and finalists, click here.

About VolunteerNow®

With 50 years of experience, VolunteerNow transforms lives through volunteerism and community engagement. In a typical year, VolunteerNow mobilizes more than 310,000 volunteers who give 1.6 million hours to 3,500 local nonprofits, driving a $46 million economic impact. VOLY.org, powered by VolunteerNow, is the 24/7 connection between volunteers and local service opportunities. As a national thought leader in volunteerism and one of the largest volunteer centers in the country, VolunteerNow provides a wide range of programs and services that build capacity for school districts, nonprofits, and municipalities. www.volnow.org

