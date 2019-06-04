Volunteers from Healthcare Staffing Agency to Open Wellness Clinic at Belize School

CANTON, Ohio, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OCal Solutions, a healthcare staffing agency and recruitment firm, gears up for a trip to Belize to open a wellness clinic in a school with over 1,000 children. During their time in Belize, the team will also help build a playground, shop for clothing, teach in classrooms, operate the wellness clinic and set up solar panels for the school and villagers.

Deborah Postlewaite, RN, BSN, CEO and co-owner of OCal Solutions, will use her 27 years of nursing experience to provide healthcare screenings for the students and local villagers. She is also planning to travel to a village in Belize to provide medical equipment that will stay at the facility so that it may continue to be used after she leaves.

"My mom (Deborah) has always been a caretaker at heart and I am so proud of her for traveling to Belize to donate her expertise and time. Not only is she an amazing CEO but she is also still an amazing (RN) nurse. Her passion of helping others has no borders and it shows," said Scott Postlewaite, Co-owner and CFO, OCal Solutions.

CALL FOR DONATIONS: At this time, OCal Solutions is in need of more children's clothing. The clothes should to be warm weather clothing as it is warm in Belize year-round: t-shirts, shorts, flip flops, baseball hats; in addition, they are also accepting travel size toothpaste and school supplies. The team is also accepting medical donations including bandages, band-aides, glucometer, blood pressure cuffs, stethoscopes, etc.

The OCal Solutions team will arrange to pick up any donations of larger quantities; if donating from somewhere not local, and you are willing to ship the donations, please see below for a shipping address. The team at OCal Solutions thanks everyone in advance for the support!

ABOUT OCAL SOLUTIONS

OCal Solutions provides quality and thoroughly vetted staff to help fulfill healthcare staffing needs. The company has a database full of RN's, LPN's, and STNA's on standby ready to work for you. OCal Solutions also has Administrators available including: LNHA, DON, ADON, PT, OT, PTA, COTA, MDS Nurse, Billing and Coding employees. For more information, please visit http://ocalsolutions.com/.

