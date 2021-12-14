Volunteers Ministers Respond to Tornado Outbreak: One of the Worst in U.S. History

Local Volunteer Ministers are collecting and distributing needed supplies to temporary shelters and helping with whatever is needed in their communities while International Scientology Volunteer Ministers Headquarters has put out a call for trained volunteers to help with the disaster.

Trained Scientology Volunteer Ministers who can join the disaster response should call the Volunteer Minister hotline at (800) HELP-4-YU or (323) 960-1949.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

A Volunteer Minister's mandate is to be "a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring truth and spiritual values to the lives of others." Their creed: "A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well."

