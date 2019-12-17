Volusion Debuts Seamless SMB Financing With Volusion Capital

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volusion , the leading ecommerce platform built specifically for small and medium sized businesses (SMBs), today introduced Volusion Capital , a new solution designed to provide stress-free financing options to small businesses that lack the capital to grow.

Powered by New York fintech company Payability , Volusion Capital enables ecommerce merchants to leverage their online sales data and performance metrics to receive a lump sum of growth capital. Payability's technology-driven platform eliminates the need for traditional underwriting measures like physical bank statements, credit checks and tax returns, making Volusion Capital an easy, smart financing solution for small business owners. Businesses will be eligible for up to $250,000 in growth capital based on their sales history and advances are typically paid back within 8-24 weeks. Once 50 percent of the advance has been paid, merchants are eligible to refinance.

"Traditional financing doesn't always recognize the viability of ecommerce businesses," said Volusion CEO, Bardia Dejban. "Volusion Capital will change that. Having access to more capital means more inventory, more opportunities, and more sales for our customers. We are excited to offer a solution that provides our ecommerce sellers with a quick approval financing option that will help with their growth."

The decision to partner with Payability was a natural one, according to Dejban. Since 2015, Payability has provided roughly $2 billion in capital to thousands of ecommerce sellers. By connecting directly with the marketplace or ecommerce platform, Payability is able to leverage relevant data to make smart financing decisions, providing business owners with the best possible options.

"We are excited to power Volusion Capital through our patented technology," said Payability co-founder and CEO, Keith Smith. "We have seen firsthand the impact that simple, friction-free financing solutions can have on the trajectory of businesses of all sizes."

About Volusion

Volusion is a leading ecommerce software company based in Austin, TX. With more than 250 employees (we are hiring!) and more than 20,000 online stores, Volusion ecommerce sites have processed over $29 billion in merchant sales worldwide. Volusion proudly puts people before everything else and always solves for the customer.

About Payability

Payability is a fintech company headquartered in New York City providing financing solutions to businesses selling on online marketplaces. Recently named by Inc. Magazine on their list of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies, Payability has advanced over $2 billion in daily working capital and inventory financing to businesses with their US-Patented technology.

